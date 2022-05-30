Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Environment & Sustainability Award

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 are open for entries. This year's Environmental and Sustainability Award recognises a business that is taking active steps towards reducing its carbon footprint, working with others and sharing knowledge in the push towards a greener economy; something which category judges Roger Smith, group director of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) at Norse Group, and Andy Campbell, the company’s group environmental manager, said will also lead to a sustainable economy and a successful future.

“Environmental sustainability is a significant issue facing society,” said Mr Campbell. “Business has a key role to play in shaping our response. These awards are a great way of bringing businesses of all shapes and sizes together and this particular award recognises innovative thinking among a local audience of potential partners, employees and customers.”

For those considering entering the category, Mr Smith said the prestige of winning can also help to motivate other businesses in the move towards a greener future.

Roger Smith, group director of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) at Norse Group - Credit: Norse Group

“By winning this award, businesses show their commitment to protecting our planet from unsustainable practices,” he said. “Being highlighted as a pioneer in environmental and sustainable governance, their success will motivate other local businesses, partners and communities to show the same commitment to becoming carbon neutral.”

Mr Campbell concluded by explaining why it is important that businesses share their experiences in the journey towards reducing their carbon footprint.

“Environmental issues require an urgent and joined-up response if we are to make an impact within our local communities. We must highlight those businesses that have taken direct action to reduce their carbon footprint and become a beacon for other organisations.”

Andy Campbell, group environmental manager at Norse Group - Credit: Norse Group

Meet the sponsor

The Norse Group is the UK’s largest local authority-trading company, combining commercial know-how and public service values to provide services to local authorities through partnerships.

Based in Norfolk and operating across England and Wales, it employs around 4,000 people locally and 9,000 nationally.

Its brand of ethical commercialism makes it different to its private sector competitors; it shares the same values as local authorities, with a firm focus on protecting the environment, delivering social value, and meeting the strictest governance criteria.

Every year the group returns millions of pounds to the public purse.

Award criteria

This award will recognise a business that is able to demonstrate a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint through innovative and sustainable practices, as well as always learning and sharing its experiences of this process with others to push the move to a green economy.

The judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate enhancements to their environmental performance and promotion of the importance of greener business models over the last 18 months.

They will also want to hear about future plans to increase sustainability.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk