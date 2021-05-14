News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
24,000 fish released into four East Anglian rivers to replenish stocks

Chris Hill

Published: 12:00 PM May 14, 2021   
The Environment Agency has released 24,000 fish into four East Anglian rivers

Thousands of fish have been released into four East Anglian rivers to replenish stocks using money generated from fishing licence fees.

The 24,000 fish, consisting of barbel, chub, dace, roach and common bream, were grown at the Environment Agency's Calverton Fish Farm in Nottinghamshire.

Among the beneficiaries were Brandon and District Angling Club, which saw 6,000 chub and dace released into the Little Ouse, downstream of Brandon Staunch.

Other stocks were released into the Great Ouse, Ivel and Cam rivers.

The EA said the locations were chosen as the most suitable habitats for juvenile fish, as a result of ongoing joint habitat enhancement projects between angling clubs and the agency's local fisheries team.

Chris Middleton, a fisheries officer for the Environment Agency, said: "It was great to be able to boost fish numbers across four rivers in East Anglia.

"This valuable work was made possible thanks to fishing licence income."

Brandon News

