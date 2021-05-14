24,000 fish released into four East Anglian rivers to replenish stocks
- Credit: Environment Agency
Thousands of fish have been released into four East Anglian rivers to replenish stocks using money generated from fishing licence fees.
The 24,000 fish, consisting of barbel, chub, dace, roach and common bream, were grown at the Environment Agency's Calverton Fish Farm in Nottinghamshire.
Among the beneficiaries were Brandon and District Angling Club, which saw 6,000 chub and dace released into the Little Ouse, downstream of Brandon Staunch.
Other stocks were released into the Great Ouse, Ivel and Cam rivers.
The EA said the locations were chosen as the most suitable habitats for juvenile fish, as a result of ongoing joint habitat enhancement projects between angling clubs and the agency's local fisheries team.
You may also want to watch:
Chris Middleton, a fisheries officer for the Environment Agency, said: "It was great to be able to boost fish numbers across four rivers in East Anglia.
"This valuable work was made possible thanks to fishing licence income."
Most Read
- 1 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 2 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
- 3 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
- 4 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
- 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
- 6 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
- 7 Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
- 8 Indian variant could hamper roadmap, Norfolk health expert says
- 9 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
- 10 Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021