Euros 2020: How footie is already boosting East's economy

Special Report

Published: 3:22 PM June 16, 2021

The Euros stand to bring more to Britain than just football coming home, experts have said - Credit: PA/Archant

Have the Euros arrived just in time for the hospitality sector? Angus Williams and Eleanor Pringle investigate (and hope England don't get beat)

It’s coming home. Apparently.

Whether football makes it back to the rolling hills of the English countryside (or not) remains to be seen – but the tournament is already having an impact beyond the pitch.

The Euros stand to be more than a morale booster after a grim 15 month – it is also acting as a life-saving economic stimulus for the consumer economy.

Whether it’s shandies or shirts the public is reaching for their wallet week in, week out in order to support their teams.

You may also want to watch:

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the tournament is unlikely to give the national economy a boost but could have a more localised impact for certain sectors.

Football fans watch the World cup Semi-Final between England and Croatia at the Ingate pub, Beccles.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

He said: “I did read one report, and it said it made 0.1pc boost to the economy over the course of about three months. So, it’s a myth unfortunately that the economy as a whole will benefit.

“But there will always be specific winners and losers.”

Chief among the winners, he says, are the hospitality industry, bookmakers and the tournament’s players themselves.

Mr Maguire said it was difficult to quantify the impact a major tournament had on gambling firms because they kept such data in-house, but he said it could be assumed it was “astronomical”.

“In 2019, Bet365’s total value of bets placed was £64billion which is half of the NHS budget – and that’s just one gambling company.”

As for the players, the Euros act as a “beauty parade”.

“I remember Euro 96 and seeing Gianfranco Zola play for Italy,” he said. “There were quite a few players at that tournament who became very desirable on the back of two or three good games. So it can be very beneficial for individual players.”

Football fans watch the World cup Semi-Final between England and Croatia at the Ingate pub, Beccles.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The benefit can come by increasing a player’s profile, making it easier for them to make money from endorsements and sponsorships.

Or by increasing their worth on the transfer market – this, in turn, can benefit clubs.

Mr Maguire explained: “If Finland striker Teemu Pukki has a fantastic tournament, then Norwich City might benefit because another club, who were only prepared to pay £15million for him at the start of the tournament, might double that to £30million by the end of it if he scores four or five goals.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly the benefit is being felt most in the strung-out hospitality sector, which is already facing another setback after Boris Johnson extended the current lockdown restrictions for another four weeks.

The Murderers in Norwich is usually packed to its 17th rafters for sport – be it football, rugby, cricket, or indeed anything else.

But landlord Phil Cutter and his team are losing £1,000 a week – even with the help of thirsty fans.

“In normal times we’d have about 350 people in here whether they’re at tables or standing around the bar,” he said.

“We’ve got under half of that at the moment and although we’re covering our costs we’re definitely not making any money.

Fans watching the second half of England against Croatia in the World Cup at the Lamb Inn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

“When we opened we thought we might make a loss the first month or so and then be back in the green for the following weeks but with this delay that’s put it back even further. The Euros are a life saver because it’s people guaranteed to come in, but it does come with its challenges.

“We need more staff on for fewer people, and on top of that we’re having to manage things like people cheering, hugging and singing – which under the restrictions at the moment we can’t really allow people to do. It’s just not quite the same.”

Likewise at the Mischief – also in Norwich – landlord Jeff Davis said the Euros were boosting his bottom line back to near pre-pandemic levels.

“On the Sunday England played we were at about 90pc of the levels we would have expected on a normal day pre-pandemic, which is great. We were at full capacity about an hour and a half before the game kicked off. It’s definitely given us a boost which is much appreciated,” he said.

And this increase in demand for a spot in the pub has in turn lead to a spike in technology sales.

David Smith, store manager for Snellings in Blofield Heath, said: “We’ve seen an increase in sales because of the Euros – but all of them have been to publicans. We’ve sold a handful of 80 inch plus screens to pubs who want to put them in gazebos outside so customers can watch the games.

“I suspect there’ll be a handful or so more as the games go on – businesses won’t necessarily want to make that investment if England is going to be knocked out in the early stages.

“What we haven’t seen which we usually do is domestic customers buying for an event like the Euros or Wimbledon. I think that’s because a lot of people had more disposable income during lockdown so they were upgrading because they couldn’t go to the cinema and so on. We were incredibly busy even when our store wasn’t open – particularly around Black Friday.”

However the event isn’t just having an impact on the fan side – it’s also being felt across the sport’s supply chain.

Graham Emmerson, chief executive of non-league Needham Market FC, said the tournament provided the club with a valuable extra source of income in the summer months.

“We’re showing all the England matches with a reasonable-sized bar and an outside seating area,” he said.

“The game on Sunday against Croatia was very well supported. The big advantage is that it’s additional.

It’s outside of the season and it’s additional revenue at a time when we’d normally be very flat.”

Mr Emmerson said he hoped the interest in the tournament might translate into more people joining the club next year bringing with them subscription fees.

“Traditionally every time we as a country do well in a sport the interest peaks,” he said. “In the not-too-distant past we’ve seen it with cycling and then people took up cycling.

“To be honest it’s all about numbers. The number of students we attract into our academy, the number of people we attract to watch our games and the number of people we attract to attend our functions and support us.”