'More help needed to save livelihoods' - firms respond to energy support

Liz Truss has announced businesses' energy bills will be frozen for six months, but Norfolk firms tell DERIN CLARK this will not be enough

In her first significant intervention as prime minister, Liz Truss has capped the average consumer energy bill at £2,500 annually until 2024 and frozen business bills at the same amount for six months.

In the spring more help will be made available for vulnerable sectors, such as hospitality, but bosses are already saying more help is needed to stop businesses closing.





'Costs are still going to be sky-high'

Roger Hickman, chef-proprietor of Norwich restaurant Roger Hickman's, said that although the price cap was welcome, energy costs are still surging and will be "sky-high in the spring".

Roger Hickman, chef-proprietor of Norwich-base restaurant Roger Hickman's - Credit: Newman Associates PR

“We made the switch from gas to induction cooking at the start of 2022, and that has had a positive impact on our energy usage, as it is much more efficient," he said.

"But the cost of the electricity is still tied to the cost of gas, so despite the change, we are still facing a 50pc increase in our energy bills, with the prospect of more increases to come.

“The introduction of a cap on business energy bills is welcome. But the cap is only for six months – clearly energy costs are still going to be sky-high in the spring, so there will be a need for further support.

“For many in the hospitality business, the energy crisis came just as we are getting back on our feet following Covid – and we are also facing soaring food costs and rising wages caused by a shortage of staff.

“The best thing that the government could do for hospitality would be to once again reduce the VAT rate to 5pc, as happened as we emerged from the pandemic.

"This made an immediate and positive difference for us, enabling us to keep more of what we earned to help cover rising costs.

“A six month cap on energy costs is welcome, but what we really want is support and certainty for the long-term.”





'Less than we hoped for'

Nigel Richards, director of Visit the Broads, said that the hospitality industry remained particularly vulnerable.

The tourism and hospitality sectors remain particularly vulnerable - Credit: Archant

"While any support to cap business energy bills is welcome, the six months business energy price cap announced by the government today is sadly less than hoped for and won't give the necessary confidence for small business owners to plan for future growth," he said.

"Rather, they will be focussed on survival over the coming winter months, with the escalating energy costs hitting them at a time when customers are also cutting back on discretionary leisure spending to save money.

"The hospitality sector remains particularly vulnerable to the unprecedented energy price rises that will inevitably occur at the end of the current proposed six month price cap for businesses.

"We would urge the government to consider additional targeted help for these hardest hit small businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector to avoid the loss of many livelihoods.

"They need the financial support of central government to help protect them from the massive energy hikes that businesses are now experiencing.

"This support should be extended for the same two year period that is being offered to domestic energy users if we are to avoid many of these small businesses being driven to the wall as a direct result of escalating energy costs, leading to a loss of jobs and revenue to the local economy."





'Details are limited'

Managing director of Norwich energy consultants Indigo Swan, James Groves, said that details announced so far were limited.

James Groves, managing director at Indigo Swan. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"While details are limited at the moment, it does seem that a good level of support will be available to business consumers as well as domestic users over the next six months," he added.

"Indigo Swan is glad to see that support is being given to the business community at this challenging time and we will work with our clients, to help them understand and work out the implications for each of them on an individual basis.

"The opportunity for smaller businesses such as pubs to rest a little easier over the winter months is great to see and hopefully at the end of the six months, the volatility seen in the market will come under some control and competitive rates can be secured moving forward.

"It is also reassuring to see that a business that is seen as vulnerable could be provided with additional support after the initial six month period."





'Help is coming'

Candy Richards, from the Federation of Small Business (FSB), said the help will be a relief for small businesses but that it was vital support does not come to a cliff edge.

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Business - Credit: Candy Richards

“Many have been pushed to the brink by unaffordable energy bills, so it is welcome news that help is coming. However, the announcement is very sparse on detail.

"Small businesses will not be able to plan ahead until there is clarity about the level and length of support they will receive.

“The statement appears to leave several questions unanswered, including what the fixed unit prices from October 1 will be, whether energy retailers will suspend high quotes and contract offers, and whether businesses will be able to renegotiate energy contracts that they may have signed in recent weeks.

“Following the six months of support on energy costs for businesses, it is vital that we do not come to a cliff edge where support is withdrawn from all but ‘vulnerable’ targeted industries."