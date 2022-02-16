Energy sector taps into region's talent to fill apprentice roles

Will Sealey, Vattenfall’s first higher level apprentice in East Anglia, studying a MSc in Climate Change alongside his first job as community liaison officer for its Norfok Zone offshore wind farms - Credit: Vattenfall

East of England energy firms have tapped into the region's young talent to fill apprentice roles.

Offshore windfarm company Vattenfall has recently recruited first-class graduate onto its higher level apprentice programme.

Will Sealey has joined the firm as a community liaison officer for its Norfolk Zone offshore wind projects.

Alongside working for the company, the 23 year old will continue studying for his MSc in Climate Change.

He said: “This is all on my doorstep without me having to leave East Anglia. I’ve studied at a world-class university with a global reputation for its work on climate change, achieved a first-class degree and am now working for a world-class offshore wind developer on ground-breaking projects – all in Norfolk.

“I’ve always been interested in the clean energy industry and focused my university work on climate change and energy topics. I first met Vattenfall nearly four years ago in my second year at the UEA when I got involved in one of its workshops and kept in contact.

“I volunteered on some of its schools programmes, and loved the company’s ethos.”

Meanwhile, energy firm EDF Renewables UK is launching its 2022 apprenticeship scheme, which is open to applicants all over the country to become onshore & offshore wind turbine technicians.

As part of the scheme, apprentices will spend a year and a half at Tyne Coast College at the Wallsend Campus, before learning the practical elements of the job at a number of EDF Renewables sites, including its site at the Fenlands.

Lucy Cooper EDF Renewables UK apprentice - Credit: EDF Renewables UK

Lucy Cooper from Peterborough, an apprentice currently on her second year on the scheme, said: “I was attracted to the EDF Renewables apprenticeship scheme as I knew renewables was a growing industry with exciting possibilities. Working on-site at operational wind farms has been amazing, and I really enjoy learning about turbine technology. I’d certainly encourage more women to consider joining the scheme and becoming turbine technicians, it’s great fun.”

San Johal, chief people officer at EDF Renewables, said: “Our apprentices are an important part of our company from day one and we look forward to welcoming them into our open and inclusive culture.”