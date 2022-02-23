Revealed: How energy prices in 2022 compare to 1992

New findings has revealed how energy costs have changed over the past 30 years. - Credit: PA

New data has revealed energy prices have more than doubled when compared to rates from 30 years ago.

Based on statistics from 1992, gas and electricity costs have seen a surge from £601 to £1,315 in 2022.

It comes as a co-ordinator at Citizens Advice warned of the challenges many households face amid the cost of living crisis - saying it is a "shocking increase".

Caroline Mackinson, a co-ordinator at Citizens Advice, said: "This shocking increase in domestic energy prices is nothing like we've seen in recent years.

"It has happened at a time when many households will be facing a rise in the cost of other household essentials plus extra taxes and bills.

"For households that use above average energy, particularly those spending more time at home during the day or need a warmer home due to health conditions, the annual cost is going to be even higher."

Analysis by this newspaper shows that gas prices from 30 years ago have shown a 147pc increase, jumping from £311 to a bill of £767 today.

The 1992 figures, which are from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, is based on an annual use of 18,000 kilowatt hour (kWh).

The average three-bed house now uses around 12,500 kWh annually - as boilers are more efficient and homes are better insulated now compared to 1992.

Today, according to Ofgem, the average annual gas bill is based on 3.8p per kWh and a standing charge of 22.71p/day.

Based on that usage, today's equivalent annual gas bill is £767.

Meanwhile, electricity prices from 30 years ago have shown an 89pc increase, which has risen from £290 to £548.

The 1992 figures, which are from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, is based on an annual use of 3,300 kWh, which is considered an average usage now also.

Caroline Mackinson from Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District. - Credit: Citizens Advice

Ms Mackinson added that some households' overall energy consumption had, in fact, gone down due to the increased energy efficiency of newer boilers.

She added: "Boilers or heating systems are replaced with more energy efficiency appliances, use significantly less energy than older models.

"Energy prices have varied over the years, and up until recently consumers could make significant savings by switching suppliers and fixing tariffs."