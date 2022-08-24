Bosses warn surging energy costs stifling business growth

Business bosses are warning that energy price rises could stifle growth and even force some Norfolk and Suffolk firms to shut their doors for good.

Research released by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) revealed that a third of companies expect surging electricity and gas costs to act as a barrier to growth by negatively impacting investment in energy efficiency measures.

It said that small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and those in energy intensive industries are already feeling the pinch and further hikes to their energy bills could "push many viable businesses to the brink unless urgent action is taken to support them and their supply chains".

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Business - Credit: Candy Richards

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Business, said that a "cost of doing business crisis" is being felt by firms.

She added: “One of the big challenges for our local businesses is spiralling energy prices.

"There is no energy price cap in place for small businesses and many are being hit with energy bills that have risen by as much as 500pc, adding tens of thousands of pounds to the average bill.

“Worryingly, because of these increased costs, around 15pc of small businesses told us, in our latest Small Business Index Survey, that they expect to downsize or close all together."

James Groves, managing director at Indigo Swan. - Credit: Denise Bradley

James Groves, managing director of Norwich-based energy consultants Indigo Swan, explained that it is an "extremely volatile time in the energy sector at present" with "unprecedented prices being presented to businesses".

"It is also having a huge impact on their plans for future growth, investment and more presently, their ability to run their business," he added. "We are seeing some businesses shift their strategy when it comes to investment and more and more businesses are now considering tech within the energy space, to bring down their reliance on the energy suppliers and the goal of generating their own energy."

Mat Waters, partner at Lovewell Blake, an accountancy firm with offices across Norfolk and Suffolk, highlighted some measures businesses can take to reduce energy costs.

"Rather than focussing on what can’t be controlled, the key is to look at factors which can be influenced – which mainly boils down to energy usage," he said.

“When making equipment purchases, for example, the energy-efficiency of any new equipment needs to be right at the top of the deciding factors.

"Increasingly, investment decisions will be made on energy efficiency criteria as much as any other – for example, if the potential energy cost saving of replacing a piece of equipment outweighs the ongoing finance cost, it may be worthwhile making that investment early, especially if it can also be covered by the current ‘Super Deduction’ tax allowance."