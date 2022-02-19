Experts say your wages could increase as the struggle to recruit continues

Employment rates are up in the East of England making it a "candidates market", which could see local wages rise as firms battle to recruit new staff.

The latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that that the rate on employment in the region has risen to 79.1pc, at the same time unemployment has fallen to 3.0pc.

For workers this means that they have more choice and can demand more from potential bosses.

Rebecca Headden, co-founder of Norwich-based recruitment firm R13 - Credit: R13 Recruitment

Rebecca Headden, co-founder of Norwich-based recruitment firm R13, said that although it is a "candidates market at the moment", job seekers are not just looking at wages, but also looking at company culture and whether they will feel valued.

This means that businesses struggling to recruit new talent have to look at what they are offering their staff in terms of wages and perks.

She said: "The trend we are seeing is that employers are paying the same salary they have for years.

"It might have been a few years since they last recruited, but things have changed since then."

Wages do, however, seem to be on the rise, with figures from the ONS showing that average pay rose by 4.3pc between October to December 2021, but when taking into account inflation, in real terms weekly wages have fallen and are below the level reached in the months leading up to the 2008 economic crisis.

In April, National Living Wage is increasing by 6.6pc to £9.50 an hour, which could put more pressure on employers to increase wages across all pay ranges.

Nova Fairbank, chief operating officer for Norfolk Chambers of Commerce. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Nova Fairbank, chief operating office at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, agreed that it is "a tough market for recruitment" and that employers need to "stand out from the crowd" to be successful.

"Some will do this through salary levels, but many will use their culture and other non-financial benefits to attract their future employees.

"Our recent work with Co.Next and the under 35 professionals, has shown that this generation is not purely driven by financial goals, they will definitely look at the culture, the social responsibility and flexibility of any organisation that they are considering joining."

Ms Headden added: "Employers can look at different options. They can offer less hours but the same way. They can offer early finish on Friday, shorter days or compressed hours.

"They may also have to adjust expectations of people they will hire in terms of experience. The skills and experience that they will get for that money."

The pandemic has also impacted how people want to work, with working from home becoming a key perk for potential staff.

Although not all staff want to work remotely, Ms Headden said that employers allow working from home or hybrid working are finding it easier to recruit.

"If you want someone to work in an office you will have to pay them more or adjust your expectation of what you will get."

Rob Spillings, business development manager at Bread Hospitality - Credit: Bread Hospitality

It's not just office-based jobs that employers are struggling to fill, but many sectors are seeing a rise in vacancies.

Rob Spilling, from hospitality recruitment specialists Bread Hospitality, said that there is a "vibrant recruitment market" in the hospitality sector with all of the 60 businesses they work with looking to recruit.

The business development manager said that they were seeing "improvements" in working conditions within the sector, as well as "seeing some really attractive salary ranges coming our way."

Will wage rises result in increasing inflation?

Although employees will likely welcome a pay rise, there are fears among economists that wage increases could continue to drive up inflation.

Earlier this month the governor of the Bank of England caused controversy when he said that workers should not ask for big pay rises to try and stop prices rising out of control.

At the moment inflation is outpacing wage increases, so in real terms even with a pay rise, the average employee is finding that their money is not going as far as it was a few years ago.

As such, it is difficult to ask workers to not ask for more money, but there is the possibility that higher wages will lead to businesses increasing prices to cover costs, which could drive up inflation further.