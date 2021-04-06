Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

Published: 1:43 PM April 6, 2021

Emma Dennes who owns Emma's Boutique is set to open her third store after popular online sale videos helped her to continue selling during lockdown. - Credit: Emma's Boutique

A Norfolk-based clothing retailer is set to open its third store after popular online sale videos saw more than 10,000 viewers clamour for its wares.

Emma's Boutique, which already has shops in Dereham and Holt, will open at 1 The Old Mill in Wroxham on April 12 when restrictions are eased after its popular Facebook Live videos helped to offset lockdown losses.

Owner Emma Dennes said the videos had kept business ticking over with online sales accounting for around 50pc of what she would usually make.

Ms Dennes said the new store was a big move for the retailer which has been operating for more than a decade and specialises in affordable Italian fashion.

Emma's Boutique will open a new store in Wroxham and currently has stores in Dereham and Holt. - Credit: Emma's Boutique

She said: "We will be opening on Monday with three shops instead of two, we're quite excited.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got the shop sign going up tomorrow morning and it's quite a big thing we're doing going from two to three shops, while most people will probably going from two to one.

"We do Italian one size clothing, for anybody from mid-30s up to 70-year-olds and nothing in our shop is over £30, with most of our items made of natural fabric."

Ms Dennes said the new store would have not been possible without the increased sales through Facebook.

One of Ms Dennes' live videos which have amassed over 10,000 viewers on Facebook. - Credit: Emma's Boutique/Facebook

She added: "The online videos have helped us to carry on really.

"On a Tuesday morning at 10am I have been setting up a camera and some mannequins with some of our clothes on showing people what they look like and how they can wear them.

"We've been getting 10,000 views every morning and in order to be Covid secure I've been doing every order personally posting and packing them, it's been really good.

"We've done pretty much 50pc of the sales which has helped us to do what we've done and I don't have any Internet presence other than the Facebook Live so I've had to phone every customer to get telephone payment.

"They love that and we do extra videos for the customers around the shops and it's been good fun."