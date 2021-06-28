Live

Published: 9:27 AM June 28, 2021

Tickets go on sale to Norwich City season ticket holders and members in a special priority allocation. - Credit: Archant

Special priority tickets for music legend Elton John's concert at Norwich City's Carrow Road are up for grabs to season ticket holders and members.

Norwich City's home stadium will play host to one of the top selling solo artists next June – the first of five planned UK performances.

Priority tickets go on sale from 10am Monday, June 28 until 10pm Tuesday, June 29 before going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 30.

Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis with a maximum of six per person.

Pre-sale tickets are only available to purchase via a Ticketmaster link emailed to Norwich City season ticket holders and members.

The Farewell to Yellow Brick tour on June 15, 2022 at Carrow Road will be the 74-year-old singing legend's second visit to the Norwich venue after he appeared back in 2005.

Known for timeless favourites such as Rocket Man, I'm Still Standing and Tiny Dancer, Elton John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and boasts one diamond, 38 platinum and 26 gold-certified albums in a career spanning six decades.



