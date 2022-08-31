News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thoroughbred racehorse stud farm worth £5.75m is up for sale

Chris Hill

Published: 4:52 PM August 31, 2022
Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

A stud farm which has helped to breed some of the world’s finest racehorses is up for sale with a guide price of £5.75m.

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is a 121-acre property which has been renowned as a base for foaling thoroughbred mares.

The "extensive" equestrian facilities include a 40-box stable block, foaling barn, veterinary room, horse walker, former stallion unit, Dutch barn, office and workshop.

Along with 15 acres of gardens and grounds there are also 91 acres of fenced paddocks and 14 acres of additional woodland.

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m, including the Grade II listed six-bedroom Elmswell New Hall

The estate includes Elmswell New Hall, a Grade II listed six-bedroom Georgian home, and a three/four bedroom detached cottage and two newly-built three bedroom homes are also part of the sale.

William Hargreaves leads the rural agency team for Savills in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, which is handling the sale. 

“The equestrian facilities at Elmswell Park are exceptionally high-quality and well equipped," he said.

"We anticipate it being of great interest to a wide range of buyers including equestrian users, lifestyle buyers and those with a commercial ambition to take advantage of its extensive facilities in a highly convenient location.

“The stud lies in a discreet position in the heart of the Suffolk countryside – close to Bury St Edmunds and a little over 20 miles from the ‘Home of Horseracing’ at Newmarket.

“Elmswell New Hall meanwhile is an impressive Georgian home, set within a well maintained garden of lawns and mature trees with a gated, sweeping drive."

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

Elmswell Park Stud is one of two studs currently being marketed by Savills in Suffolk.

The 100-acre Willingham House Stud near Newmarket is also up for sale with a guide price of £4.3m, including a 42-box stable block along with a six or seven-bedroom family home built in the 1970s.

Oliver Carr, from the Savills rural agency team in Cambridgeshire, said: “Willingham House Stud is superbly placed to take advantage of Newmarket’s prominent position in the bloodstock world.

"For many years Willingham has been used for the boarding of broodmares and the preparation of their progeny for the sales."

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m

Elmswell Park Stud near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with a guide price of £5.75m


