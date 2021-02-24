A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- Credit: Colliers International
A family-run hotel in Wisbech which has "under traded in recent years" has gone up for sale for £1.9million.
Elme Hall Hotel, Elm High Road, was built to look like a Georgian mansion and, such was its success as a function and wedding venue, a galleried ballroom for 350 people was added.
It won TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence in 2015 but in recent years was more popular for corporate business functions.
However, when Covid struck, it had to close.
The hotel, owned by the Wood family, comes with a bar, restaurant, events room as well as staff and owner accommodation.
Agents Colliers International state: "The hotel is offered for sale due to retirement. Due to personal circumstance, it has under traded in recent years. Pre-Covid, the primary revenue streams included good levels of midweek corporate business complemented by occasional weekend leisure clientele. However, the hotel was not fully capitalising on the income potential of its events rooms. Looking ahead, there is significant scope to grow these particular elements of the business."
The hotel comes with two four poster bridal suites, a lounge for 120, an adjoining 'pink room' again for 120, a piano bar and outside a large paved terrace.
It employs five full time staff and 12 part-time, with most currently on furlough.
This newspaper asked the Wood family to comment.