Town's crystal shop to spread its 'magic' online with UK-wide deliveries
From crystals and incense to witchy items, a weird and wonderful Norfolk shop will soon be spreading its magic further afield with the launch of a new website.
Elementals Magickal Emporium in Wymondham's Market Place is launching its online shop in the run-up to its two-year anniversary.
It is owned by husband and wife Samantha and Gary Wootton who say support for their unique business has been "overwhelming" as more people look to improve their mindset and well-being using more holistic and "magical" alternatives.
Mrs Wootton said: "It's really exciting.
"What we offer is a very personal thing and when people come into the shop they always comment on the relaxing and positive atmosphere.
"Everyone is under a lot of stress at the minute, especially with the cost-of-living crisis, so it helps them.
"Now, with the launch of our online shop, we hope to help more people."
In store, they sell “products for the mind, body and soul” which include crystals, tinctures, oils, candles and wellbeing products, Viking shields and even mead.
The online shop - launching on October 17 - will sell some but not all in-store products, but Mr Wootton said they will gradually increase their online offering.