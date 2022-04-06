MPs and farmers put forward solutions to food workforce crisis

Farming leaders said improved immigration policies could help tackle "crippling" labour shortages which MPs warn could force up food prices and shrink East Anglia's agricultural industry.

A report by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee says the sector faces permanent damage if the government fails to address the lack of workers, caused mainly by Covid-19 and Brexit.

It says the pig sector was particularly badly hit in 2021, with 35,000 pigs being culled due to a lack of butchers to process them.

The report calls on Defra ministers to provide direct support to pig farmers, among a raft of recommendations.

Other suggested solutions include a review of the Skilled Workers Visa scheme, lowering the English language requirement to meet the needs of food and farming firms.

And while acknowledging the long-term need to reduce the reliance on overseas workers after Brexit, it calls for a strategy that develops home-grown talent by combining attractive education and vocational training packages with the deployment of new technology.

Committee chairman Neil Parish MP said the government’s attitude to the plight of food and farming workers was "particularly disappointing", and fundamental change is needed to prevent a chain reaction of wage rises, price increases, and food production being exported abroad.

And Gary Ford, East Anglia director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said the region's farmers can meet the public’s demand for more locally-produced food, but they need "access to the right people with the right skills and training available in rural areas".

“Farm businesses across East Anglia are working hard to recruit staff domestically, but even sharply rising wages have had little impact because the labour pool is so limited," he said.

“Part of the solution must include a review of the current immigration system, to help ensure the labour needs of the food supply chain are met and to help shore up the estimated 500,000 vacancies left unfilled across the food and farming industry.

“We are also asking government to release the additional 10,000 visas it already can under the Seasonal Workers Scheme, which are needed to ensure labour shortages are kept to a minimum as we reach peak harvest time.”

Pig farms have been hit particularly hard by workforce shortages, says a report by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee - Credit: Ian Burt

A Defra spokesman said: "We fully acknowledge that the food and farming industry is facing labour challenges and we continue to work with the sector to mitigate them.

"We have given the industry greater certainty by enabling the seasonal workers scheme until the end of 2024, allowing overseas workers to come to the UK for up to six months to work in the horticulture sector.

"Our new points-based immigration system also expanded the skilled worker route to many more occupations, including butchers, who can now be recruited from anywhere in the world."