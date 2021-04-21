Is East Anglia ready for a robotic workforce?

Published: 2:59 PM April 21, 2021

The jobs market is on the brink of a robot revolution – and the East could bear the brunt of roles at risk.

Ordering a pint via an app. Returning an item via chatbot. Submitting prescription requests online.

The pandemic has sped up the adoption of automated services – arguably making the lives of consumers and businesses alike easier.

But if the tech works, employers will be facing the age-old conundrum of whether to axe human staff in favour of their robotic counterparts.

And occupations in Norfolk and Suffolk are more likely to become automated than other areas of the UK, according to data gathered by the Office for National Statistics.

You may also want to watch:

The ONS found that as much as 54pc of roles in districts such as Broadland stand to be lost to machine learning or automated manufacturing.

The reason, the ONS concluded, was the portion of lower-skilled work.

And – perhaps unsurprisingly – it is women who will bear the brunt of these occupation losses.

According to the ONS, 70pc of the roles which are most likely to be taken over by automated machines are held by women.

The jobs most under threat from the unrelenting march of the robots are deemed to be those of waiters and waitresses, shelf fillers and elementary sales occupations.

When broken down by age, roles held by 20 to 24-year-olds are most likely to be moved to machines, with the proportion continuing to fall until the age of 35.

However this then changes, with the ONS explaining: “We can partially explain the increase in the risk of automation from the age of 35 years with the change in working patterns, particularly for women.

“From the age of 30 years, more women work part-time, and this increases until women reach the age of 50 years.”

The findings were no surprise to Dr Laura Harvey of the University of East Anglia, who specialises in inequality and econometrics.

Dr Harvey said: “We know that women are more likely to be in lower-skilled roles for all the usual reasons: they don’t have access to affordable childcare so they need to work more flexibly, they take a break from work, they do more of the work at home, and so on.

“So it’s no surprise to me that women’s roles are the ones more likely to be automated. But it does open up some questions about what that labour force can do in the future because we know that if there are more jobs being automated there will be more roles being created in a related sector.

“When we look at getting these women into roles I think as a society and as an economy we look at it from two ends. The first is when we reinforce those stereotypes – by accident or on purpose – when girls are told to play nurses and boys play doctors. We are seeing that improving though.

“The other area is where we see women already in the labour force and then encouraging them to retrain or enter a field which might be male dominated. We can redress this in a number of ways: allowing more flexible working, giving women role models in the workplace, having a zero tolerance policy when it comes to inequality.”

The opportunities presented by an automation revolution offer chances regionally as well – should policymakers and the public alike grasp their chance.

Hermione Way, co-founder of the Innovation Labs at Stowmarket in Suffolk said: “Governments around the world are going to have to rethink our working life. But I don’t think it’s a negative thing – I think it can be a positive thing to free human beings up to be creative and to problem solve.

“A lot of people say I’d love to start a business, or have an idea for a business, but they can never start it because they’re having to pay their bills with work they don’t really want to do.

“It’s just about really having a vision and having the support to actually make your vision a reality.

“The government’s already trying to invest in regional tech hubs like the Innovation Labs, to help people have an idea get their business off the ground.”

And Ms Way believes that the change is on its way in the coming years.

She said: “Nicola Sturgeon just last week, she was talking about a four-day workweek. That was part of her party manifesto, for getting re-elected.

“So, it’s really interesting to see mainstream politicians start talking about this. There is going to be a sea change.

“Just as the Luddites complained about the Industrial Revolution, there will be people who will not like it. But I think it’s for the better."

Will the UK miss the automation boat?

The UK will only reap the benefits of automation if the country leads the way – Duncan Watson, a senior fellow at the University of East Anglia said.

“There is definitely benefits in being the first mover,” he said.

“That’s why historically Britain has been behind the likes of Germany and Japan, partially because we are more risk adverse but also because our SME sector is built up of family-run businesses as opposed to the innovative companies which can pivot quickly.

“Something we sell ourselves on is R&D and we are very good at the research – less so at the development. As a country we’re very centred on London, but it’s the areas like Norwich Research Park which are leading the way, and yet this region has never seen great digital or infrastructural investment – and that’s what needs to be addressed.”