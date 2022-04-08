Tourism bosses hope for good weather during 'critical time' of year

Norfolk tourism bosses are hoping that the Easter holidays will be the start of the sector's revovery - Credit: Getty Images

Norfolk tourism bosses are crossing their fingers for good weather as the region looks to make its post-pandemic comeback during the Easter holidays.

For two years the industry has been struggling with the uncertainty of Covid restrictions but there is optimism that now could be the start of the post-pandemic recovery.

Pete Waters, chief executive of Visit East of England, said: "Easter is always a critical time for the sector. Everything is open again and it’s a good barometer of how the rest of the year might play out.

Peter Waters, chief executive of Visit East of England - Credit: Keiron Tovell

"We’ll keep our fingers crossed for good weather which will mean lots of staying visitors as well as day visitors."

Mr Waters explained that there is a lot of "pent up demand" for visits to the region.

He added: "This is the first opportunity of the year for families to get together and they’ll find lots to see and do and enjoy in this neck of the woods. And even if the weather is inclement, there’s lots of indoor facilities at our visitor attractions."

Despite a challenging couple of years, the Norfolk tourism industry has benefited from people not being able to travel abroad easily, which saw many visit the county for the first time or rediscovered what the region has to offer.

Although foreign holidays are back, Mr Waters hopes that people will "continue to want to enjoy what's on their doorstep".

"Our research suggests that pre-books are in good shape and there’s an optimism that 2022 might get towards our current high tide mark of 2019," he said.

Antony Howell, managing director at Broom Boats - Credit: Broom Boats

Broom Boats, which provides a holiday and day boat hire service on the Norfolk Boards, has already noticed that its bookings are similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Antony Howell, managing director at the Brundall-based boatyard, said: "Hire Fleet bookings for 2022 are very much following a pre-Covid trend.

"It is clear that changes in the weather is a factor. Now that we are moving into sunnier warmer days, the spring holidays means sales and the rate at which bookings are taken increases considerably. Booking early is a definite advantage and is highly recommended."

Will Norwich airport face travel disruptions?

Norwich Airport has confirmed that it is already putting plans in place to cope with the summer tourism season.

This comes at a time when some of the nation's leading airports, including Stanstead, have had to cancel flights and seen passengers miss their planes due to waiting in long queues.

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, revealed that a recruitment drive carried out earlier this year has seen more staff start at the airport to help with the upcoming season.

He said: “Our season gets under way in earnest in the first week of May with the start of eight sunshine routes with TUI so we're gearing up for that and have recruited around 70 staff over the last few months who are being trained in their new roles.

“KLM are also increasing their frequency to Amsterdam from the end of April.”

Mr Pace added: “Our summer 2022 schedule is very similar to what we had pre-pandemic and airlines are saying that advance bookings are looking good, which is perhaps not surprising given the last two years.

“There's a real buzz around the airport at the moment and everyone is looking forward to the season ahead."