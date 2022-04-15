From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?

Here are the opening times for major stores during the Easter bank holiday weekend - Credit: PA

Some shops will either be closed or have reduced opening hours over the Easter weekend.

Many of the larger stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and have reduced hours during the four-day weekend.

Whether you are looking to stock up on DIY supplies or are in need of a trip to the supermarket, here are all the changes to be aware of.

Supermarkets

Morrisons

Good Friday (April 15): From 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am - 8pm

For more information on local store opening times you can visit Morrisons' store locator here.

Tesco

Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 12am

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 6pm

Local store opening times can be found using Tesco's store locator here.

Lidl

Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 10pm

Local store opening times can be found here.

Aldi is one of the supermarkets with reduced opening hours over the Easter weekend. - Credit: PA

Aldi

Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Local store opening times can be found here.

Asda

Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 12am

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 9pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Local opening times can be found here.

Sainsbury's

Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Local opening times can be found here.

Many of the larger stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. - Credit: PA

Waitrose

Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Local opening times can be found here.

Co-Op

Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 10pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 6am to 10pm

Local opening times can be found here.

Marks and Spencer

Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 7pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 7pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 7pm

Local opening times can be found here.

Hardware Stores

B&Q

Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 8pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm

Local times can be found here.

Wickes

Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm

Local store information can be found here.

Wickes stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. - Credit: PA

Homebase

Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Local times can be found here.

Screwfix

Good Friday (April 16): From 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 6pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm

Homeware stores

Home Bargains

Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 6pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 6pm

The Range

Good Friday (April 16): From 9am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 9am to 8pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 9am to 8pm

The Range will be open on Easter Monday. - Credit: Liz Coates

Dunelm

Good Friday (April 16): From 9am to 6pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 9am to 7pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 9am to 8pm

B & M

Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm

Poundland

Good Friday (April 16): From 8,30am to 5.30pm

Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8.30am to 5.30pm

Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed

Easter Monday (April 18): From 8.30am to 5.30pm