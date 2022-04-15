From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
- Credit: PA
Some shops will either be closed or have reduced opening hours over the Easter weekend.
Many of the larger stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and have reduced hours during the four-day weekend.
Whether you are looking to stock up on DIY supplies or are in need of a trip to the supermarket, here are all the changes to be aware of.
Supermarkets
Morrisons
Good Friday (April 15): From 7am - 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am - 10pm
Most Read
- 1 More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development
- 2 Obituary: Thousands raised after mum dies from ovarian cancer aged 54
- 3 Norfolk pub named one of top 100 places to eat in the UK
- 4 Norfolk beaches named among the top 20 in the UK
- 5 Ambulance crews won't be sent to certain calls, bosses warn
- 6 'It's a worry for everybody' - Are fuel shortages impacting Easter plans?
- 7 Man jailed for brutal attack on partner after years of coercive control
- 8 Man's body recovered from water in village
- 9 On-board footage shows moment train nearly hits cars on level crossing
- 10 Huge Norfolk manor house with secret door in the library for sale for £3.2m
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am - 8pm
For more information on local store opening times you can visit Morrisons' store locator here.
Tesco
Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 12am
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 6pm
Local store opening times can be found using Tesco's store locator here.
Lidl
Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 10pm
Local store opening times can be found here.
Aldi
Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Local store opening times can be found here.
Asda
Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 12am
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 9pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Local opening times can be found here.
Sainsbury's
Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Local opening times can be found here.
Waitrose
Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 9pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Local opening times can be found here.
Co-Op
Good Friday (April 15): From 6am to 10pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 6am to 10pm
Local opening times can be found here.
Marks and Spencer
Good Friday (April 15): From 8am to 7pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 7pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 7pm
Local opening times can be found here.
Hardware Stores
B&Q
Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 8pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm
Local times can be found here.
Wickes
Good Friday (April 15): From 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 7pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm
Local store information can be found here.
Homebase
Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Local times can be found here.
Screwfix
Good Friday (April 16): From 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 7am to 6pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 7am to 8pm
Homeware stores
Home Bargains
Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 6pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 6pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 6pm
The Range
Good Friday (April 16): From 9am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 9am to 8pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 9am to 8pm
Dunelm
Good Friday (April 16): From 9am to 6pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 9am to 7pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 9am to 8pm
B & M
Good Friday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8am to 8pm
Poundland
Good Friday (April 16): From 8,30am to 5.30pm
Easter Saturday (April 16): From 8.30am to 5.30pm
Easter Sunday (April 17): Closed
Easter Monday (April 18): From 8.30am to 5.30pm