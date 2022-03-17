Shoppers visiting retail stores is up week-on-week across the region
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
The number of people visiting retail centres in the East of England increased week-on-week new figures show.
Data released by Springboard, which monitors retail footfall across Great Britain, showed that there was a 1.7pc rise in shoppers in this region for the week starting March 5 compared to the previous week.
Year-on-year, the number of people visiting retail centres in East Anglia has also increased, rising by 113.3pc, but footfall is still lower than before the pandemic, down 12.0pc in 2022 compared to 2019.
The figures show that retail footfall in the East of England saw the third biggest increase week-on-week when looking at data from all British regions. Just Wales at a 2.2pc rise and North and Yorkshire at a 1.8pc increase performed better.
Looking at the UK as a whole, coastal towns saw a 2.2pc increase week-on-week and historic towns saw a 1.5pc rise.
Meanwhile, regional cities saw footfall up by 2.5pc and market towns saw it increase by 2.2pc.
Comparing year-on-year figures across the whole of Great Britain, Wales saw the biggest increase at 183.1pc, followed by Scotland at 147.7pc, and Northern Ireland at 127.2pc.
Regions that performed worse than the East when comparing year-on-year figures were South East which saw just a 97.4pc increase, West Midlands at 104.2pc, South West at 108.6pc, and North and Yorkshire at a 111.3pc rise.
Retailers across East Anglia have been working to attract shoppers back to city and town centres.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at the Norwich shopping centre Chantry Place, is optimistic that improving weather conditions will also help improve footfall.
He said: “While footfall isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels, confidence is on the up and spend is high, and we are working hard to showcase all our amazing brands at Chantry Place.
"We had a fantastic February Half Term with lots of families visiting and events are resuming at the Centre when our Easter trail launches on 2nd April. With Mother’s Day and Easter around the corner, we are seeing lots of visitors buying gifts, enjoying shopping for spring fashion and dining out at our many eateries.
"With the sunny weather forecast for the next few days and temperatures rising, we are hopeful that this trend of increased confidence continues.”