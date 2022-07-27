East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: Small Hotel of the Year

This year’s Small Hotel of the Year winner will be able to demonstrate excellence in all areas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are now open for entries.

The Small Hotel of the Year winner will be a small serviced accommodation business that shines in all areas, demonstrating the personal and unique experiences that can be offered in an industry in which major chains with large budgets operate.

“This award is recognition and appreciation for all the tireless hours and effort that small hotels and all their staff put in to stand out in such a competitive industry,” said judge Nathan Doe, managing director of award sponsor John Doe Carpets and Furniture.

“To be recognised as Small Hotel of the Year across the region is such a fantastic opportunity and a brilliant achievement for anyone that wins – an achievement that will speak for itself in terms of marketing and attracting future guests.”

One of the key roles that hotels fulfil in the tourism sector is as the provider of a base from which visitors to the region can explore all our wonderful sights and attractions.

This not only benefits the industry as a whole, but also contributes to our wider economy. The winner of this award will understand this and will play an active role in contributing to the visitor economy.

Nathan explained: “As everyone is aware, Covid-19 has had a huge effect on the economy of our region and the UK as a whole. Tourism is such a massive part of our local economy and the winner of this award will be a large contributor to that.”

But as well as championing our diverse tourism offering, what qualities should this year’s Small Hotel of the Year winner have?

“From the initial welcome from the front-house team and food cooked by the chefs, to the comfort of your room and the on-site experiences that are available – what will stand out to me is the entire offering and experience as a whole,” said Nathan.

The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2.