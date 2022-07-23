East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: Outstanding Contribution to Tourism

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award recognises an individual who excels in their role within a tourism business - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 are now open for entries, celebrating the very best that our region's tourism industry has to offer.

Recognising an individual who excels in their role, the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award is an accolade that demonstrates the utmost commitment to the industry.

“We’re looking for someone who has made a substantial difference through the time, thought and effort they have invested in supporting the local tourism industry,” said Dan Cook, account director at Awaze UK, the parent company of lead sponsor Hoseasons, which is also sponsoring this particular award.

“Someone who has gone the extra mile to evolve the local tourism scene as much as they have their own business, and finally, someone who has likely had to adapt and develop over the years to stay relevant and overcome challenges.”

Celebrating the achievements of an individual whose contribution stands out from the crowd not only ensures that they receive the praise that they rightly deserve, but, according to Dan, it also serves to “actively inspire and motivate the next generation of innovators.”

“Apart from the obvious confidence boost and credibility an award like this can bring, the recipient will also become part of an exclusive group of local trailblazers and innovators.

“The award is a badge of honour that will guide others and foster greater innovation and collaboration to take our industry into new and exciting directions.”

Dan Cook, account director at Awaze UK - Credit: Awaze UK

Dan went on to discuss how individuals like this contribute to the East of England’s tourism industry to make it truly special.

“Many people come back to our region year after year, and the service they receive when they’re here plays a significant part in that,” he said. “We’re a friendly bunch in the East, and it shows in the repeat business we get!

“We love supporting this award because we know how much hard work goes into making a genuine difference over a long period.

“Those who influence and inspire their colleagues by delivering consistently high standards and constantly pushing for even better results are worth their weight in gold and deserve full recognition.”

Meet the sponsor

Hoseasons is one of the UK’s leading self-catering accommodation specialists, with more than 40,000 places to stay in coastal and countryside settings throughout Britain. From lodges and parks, to boats, cottages and apartments, the brand offers the widest available range of self-catering holidays in the UK.

Hoseasons accommodates more than 1.8 million holidaymakers and more than 100,000 pets every year and is part of Awaze - Europe’s leading managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business.

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk