East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022: Large Hotel of the Year finalists

The finalists have been announced for the Large Hotel of the Year award, sponsored by Ensors Chartered Accountants, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

This award recognises full-service hotels that provide truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrate excellence across every aspect of their business.



Salthouse Harbour Hotel

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel is a 4-star boutique hotel which opened in June 2003 on the waterfront in Ipswich, Suffolk. It was further developed in 2009 and now offers 70 guest bedrooms as well as an award-winning two AA rosette restaurant and lounge area.

Guests visit the hotel for leisure stays, as well as for corporate business, for special occasions or just to pop in for a coffee to enjoy the view.

Judges praised the “outstanding service and professionalism” of the team at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel. They said every team member was welcoming and professional, and seemed genuinely interested in ensuring they had a “splendid visit”.

The judges highlighted the “beautiful grounds” of Seckford Hall in Woodbridge, Suffolk - Credit: Seckford Hall



Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa

Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa is an independently-owned country house and luxury hotel located just outside Woodbridge, Suffolk. It has 42 bedrooms, luxury and executive suites, as well as a spa, two AA rosette restaurant and bar, with meeting and banqueting facilities for corporate guests.

Weddings are an integral part of the business, with around 40 to 50 held every year. The hotel holds a licence to conduct ceremonies both inside and outdoors.

The judges highlighted the “beautiful grounds” of Seckford Hall, which they said were well-maintained and really added to the experience. They were also impressed with the fresh and local ingredients used in 1530 Restaurant, many of which are grown in the hotel’s gardens.

The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich dates back over 800 years - Credit: Maids Head Hotel

The Maids Head Hotel

The Maids Head Hotel is located in Norwich’s Cathedral Quarter and dates back over 800 years. Awarded AA 4-star silver in 2019, the Norfolk hotel offers 84 bedrooms and a two AA rosette restaurant.

Since 2012, the hotel has embarked on a multi-million-pound programme of refurbishment, including the WinePress Restaurant, with head chef Marcin ‘Magic’ Pomierny named a finalist in the 2020 Craft Guild of Chefs National Chef of the Year competition.

The judges said the food in the restaurant was “absolutely delicious” and that they felt very welcome in the hotel, adding that the staff were warm and friendly.



Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa sits on 120 acres of historic parkland in Melton, Suffolk - Credit: Anglia Picture Agency



Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa

Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa sits on 120 acres of historic parkland in Melton, Suffolk, close to the market town of Woodbridge.

The hotel has an award-winning 18-hole golf course and recently-renovated restaurant, in addition to 90 bedrooms, an in-house thermal spa and indoor swimming pool. Founded by husband and wife Colin and Shirley Aldous in 1992, Ufford Park is now run by their daughter, Tarnia Robertson.

The judges said it was clear that Ufford Park does a lot for the local area and believes in using local products. They also praised the welcoming and friendly nature of all team members, which made their experience a great one.

Wivenhoe House Hotel has 40 bedrooms and suites, with 16 in the main house and 24 in the modern garden wing - Credit: Wivenhoe House Hotel



Wivenhoe House Hotel

Wivenhoe House is an 18th century, Grade II listed country house hotel near to the quayside village of Wivenhoe in Essex and minutes from Britain’s oldest recorded town, Colchester.

The hotel has 40 bedrooms and suites, with 16 in the main house and 24 in the modern garden wing. The garden wing is also home to the popular brasserie bar and restaurant, which offers carefully-selected menus featuring a variety of fresh local produce.

The judges noted that the hotel is owned by the University of Essex and used as a training location for its Edge Hotel School – serving as an integral part of the local community.

They also praised the attractive surroundings, which they described as a “definite wow factor”.

The winners of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 will be announced at a black-tie event held at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24.