Tourism awards recognise region's leading businesses as finalists announced

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 will recognise all thats great about our visitor economy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The finalists for the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 have been announced – and what a tough job it was for our judges!

As organisers of the awards, Archant is delighted to recognise the outstanding efforts and achievements within the tourism and hospitality industry - see the full list of finalists below.

Tourism is a vital part of the region’s economy, attracting 140 million day trippers a year and close to 10 million staying visits, and directly employing around 240,000 people. And in this era of staycations, we are incredibly lucky to have so many wonderful places to discover right on our doorsteps.

Alongside the outstanding destinations in the Broads, our beaches and our countryside are the hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes, campsites, attractions and more, which contribute to making these areas such wonderful places to visit and stay.

The awards will be more poignant than ever following the significant challenges faced during the pandemic. It is a testament to the resilience of the industry that organisations were able to overcome those challenges by diversifying their business models and being innovative and creative in their thinking.

This year’s reinvigorated awards are brought to you in association with Visit East of England, and have been made possible by a range of sponsors, led by our headline partner, Hoseasons.

Andy Wood OBE, chairman of Visit East of England - Credit: Adnams

Andy Wood OBE, chairman of Visit East of England, applauds the courage, enterprise and creativity of our tourism and hospitality businesses as we progress to the finalists stage of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

“As the country learns to live with Covid, the tourism and hospitality industry is looking forward to being fully open to welcome visitors and guests in 2022,” said Mr Wood.

“For the region’s largest industry and biggest employer, it’s important that we recover as quickly as possible and get back to pre-Covid levels where we had been enjoying significant growth across the region for the best part of a decade.

“The hard work put in by businesses and staff to keep the sector operating has been exceptional. We happily put a smile on our faces for our customers, and there’s certainly more reason to smile in 2022. That’s why it’s important that we champion and celebrate our visitor economy – and that’s what the East of England Tourism Awards are all about.”

Tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire were invited to enter the 15 categories, and the judges have chosen four to five finalists in each.

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021-22 event will once again be hosted by David Whiteley - Credit: Matt Brasnett - I Do Photography

A glittering black-tie event will take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24, 2022, marking the celebration of those who have grappled with a year of change, challenge and new opportunities. The event will be hosted by David Whiteley and will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

The winners and top two highly commended businesses in each VisitEngland-aligned category will also go on to the finals of the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, with the potential to triumph as the best in the country.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities UK can accommodate 426 families a night, allowing them to be as close as possible to children undergoing treatment in hospital - Credit: Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

And the finalists are:

B&B and Guest House of the Year – sponsored by Tiptree

Alma Inn and Dining Rooms

Argyll House Bed and Breakfast

Downham Hall

Suenos Guesthouse

Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by cottages.com

Glamp and Tipple

Hippersons Boatyard

Secret Meadows

Wild with Nature

Wolterton Park

Customer Excellence Award – sponsored by Swiss Camplings

Barnham Broom

Hippersons Boatyard

Old Hall Country Breaks

Potters Resorts

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – sponsored by Biffa

Discover Ramsey

NOMAD Sea Kayaking

Wild With Nature

Woodland Holiday Parks

Experience of the Year – sponsored by insight6

Brightlingsea Lido

Cambridge Vintage Tours

Mersea Island Watersports

Premier Sailing

Sunnyfields Honey & Home

Large Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Ensors

Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa

The Maids Head Hotel

Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa

Wivenhoe House Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by knp

Audley End Miniature Railway

Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park

Pensthorpe Natural Park

RHS Garden Hyde Hall

ZSEA Banham Zoo

Marketing Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Pear Out Of Home

Best of Suffolk

Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Potters Resorts

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

New Tourism Business of the Year – sponsored by Larking Gowen

Beach Street Felixstowe

LandyCampers

Old Buckenham Country Park

Rayne Heritage

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Pub of the Year – sponsored by everard cole

Alma Inn and Dining Rooms

The Angel at Watlington

Kings Head Bawburgh

The Weeping Willow

The Lion at Thurne

Resilience and Innovation Award – sponsored by Howes Percival

Audley End Miniature Railway

Chestnut

Potters Resorts

Richardson’s Leisure

Wroxham Barns

Small Hotel of the Year – sponsored by John Doe of Diss

The Assembly House

The Crown

Hintlesham Hall Hotel

The Hog Hotel

The Norfolk Mead

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions

English Spirit Distillery

Hippersons Boatyard

Rayleigh Town Museum

Shepreth Wildlife Park

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Taste of East of England Award – sponsored by Adnams

Alma Inn and Dining Rooms

Pig & Whistle Restaurant

The English Whisky Co.

The Lion Brasserie

The Maids Head Hotel