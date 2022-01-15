Tourism awards recognise region's leading businesses as finalists announced
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The finalists for the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022 have been announced – and what a tough job it was for our judges!
As organisers of the awards, Archant is delighted to recognise the outstanding efforts and achievements within the tourism and hospitality industry - see the full list of finalists below.
Tourism is a vital part of the region’s economy, attracting 140 million day trippers a year and close to 10 million staying visits, and directly employing around 240,000 people. And in this era of staycations, we are incredibly lucky to have so many wonderful places to discover right on our doorsteps.
Alongside the outstanding destinations in the Broads, our beaches and our countryside are the hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes, campsites, attractions and more, which contribute to making these areas such wonderful places to visit and stay.
The awards will be more poignant than ever following the significant challenges faced during the pandemic. It is a testament to the resilience of the industry that organisations were able to overcome those challenges by diversifying their business models and being innovative and creative in their thinking.
This year’s reinvigorated awards are brought to you in association with Visit East of England, and have been made possible by a range of sponsors, led by our headline partner, Hoseasons.
Andy Wood OBE, chairman of Visit East of England, applauds the courage, enterprise and creativity of our tourism and hospitality businesses as we progress to the finalists stage of the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.
“As the country learns to live with Covid, the tourism and hospitality industry is looking forward to being fully open to welcome visitors and guests in 2022,” said Mr Wood.
“For the region’s largest industry and biggest employer, it’s important that we recover as quickly as possible and get back to pre-Covid levels where we had been enjoying significant growth across the region for the best part of a decade.
“The hard work put in by businesses and staff to keep the sector operating has been exceptional. We happily put a smile on our faces for our customers, and there’s certainly more reason to smile in 2022. That’s why it’s important that we champion and celebrate our visitor economy – and that’s what the East of England Tourism Awards are all about.”
Tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire were invited to enter the 15 categories, and the judges have chosen four to five finalists in each.
A glittering black-tie event will take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford on Thursday, February 24, 2022, marking the celebration of those who have grappled with a year of change, challenge and new opportunities. The event will be hosted by David Whiteley and will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.
The winners and top two highly commended businesses in each VisitEngland-aligned category will also go on to the finals of the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, with the potential to triumph as the best in the country.
And the finalists are:
B&B and Guest House of the Year – sponsored by Tiptree
Alma Inn and Dining Rooms
Argyll House Bed and Breakfast
Downham Hall
Suenos Guesthouse
Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by cottages.com
Glamp and Tipple
Hippersons Boatyard
Secret Meadows
Wild with Nature
Wolterton Park
Customer Excellence Award – sponsored by Swiss Camplings
Barnham Broom
Hippersons Boatyard
Old Hall Country Breaks
Potters Resorts
Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – sponsored by Biffa
Discover Ramsey
NOMAD Sea Kayaking
Wild With Nature
Woodland Holiday Parks
Experience of the Year – sponsored by insight6
Brightlingsea Lido
Cambridge Vintage Tours
Mersea Island Watersports
Premier Sailing
Sunnyfields Honey & Home
Large Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Ensors
Salthouse Harbour Hotel
Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa
The Maids Head Hotel
Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa
Wivenhoe House Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by knp
Audley End Miniature Railway
Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park
Pensthorpe Natural Park
RHS Garden Hyde Hall
ZSEA Banham Zoo
Marketing Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Pear Out Of Home
Best of Suffolk
Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Potters Resorts
ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure
New Tourism Business of the Year – sponsored by Larking Gowen
Beach Street Felixstowe
LandyCampers
Old Buckenham Country Park
Rayne Heritage
Watatunga Wildlife Reserve
Pub of the Year – sponsored by everard cole
Alma Inn and Dining Rooms
The Angel at Watlington
Kings Head Bawburgh
The Weeping Willow
The Lion at Thurne
Resilience and Innovation Award – sponsored by Howes Percival
Audley End Miniature Railway
Chestnut
Potters Resorts
Richardson’s Leisure
Wroxham Barns
Small Hotel of the Year – sponsored by John Doe of Diss
The Assembly House
The Crown
Hintlesham Hall Hotel
The Hog Hotel
The Norfolk Mead
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions
English Spirit Distillery
Hippersons Boatyard
Rayleigh Town Museum
Shepreth Wildlife Park
Watatunga Wildlife Reserve
Taste of East of England Award – sponsored by Adnams
Alma Inn and Dining Rooms
Pig & Whistle Restaurant
The English Whisky Co.
The Lion Brasserie
The Maids Head Hotel