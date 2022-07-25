East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023: Experience of the Year

Unique attractions and experiences are becoming increasingly popular for the escapism and incredible memories they can inspire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The winner of the Experience of the Year award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 will be a provider of truly memorable and immersive activities for visitors to participate in, something which the judge for this category, Judy Randon, customer experience director at award sponsor insight6, said demonstrates a team’s commitment to creating a great customer experience.

“Ensuring great experiences on a consistent basis is something which requires hard work and dedication from everyone in the team – not just those on the front line,” she said. “Entering this category provides a fantastic opportunity for recognition for your team and your brand.”

She added that the award also offers “a terrific opportunity to be recognised nationally and bring more visitors to the Eastern Region, too”.

From wellness retreats to arts and culture, an increasing number of tourism businesses are offering these unique experiences. Judy said she believed that their popularity comes from how they “really draw on our emotions and our senses and offer the opportunity to take time away from everyday life”.

Judy Randon, customer experience director at insight6 - Credit: insight6

But, with more and more of these offerings popping up each year, how can a business hope to stand out in this category?

“We are looking for immersive, interactive and memorable experiences,” said Judy.

“If you are a business that is passionate about delivering consistent experiences and can demonstrate amazing brand authenticity, from

messaging and tone to the actual experience, touch points and personal interactions encountered, we would love to hear from you!”

She added that it’s not just the businesses themselves that are encouraged to submit an entry: “If you have visited the region and had a great time, we encourage you to nominate the experience that stood out for you.

“If it was truly memorable from start to finish and left you feeling that you would love to return, please take a moment to let us know!”

Meet the sponsor

Insight6 works across the UK in the tourism sector from hotels to attractions, to festivals and themed events, providing comprehensive insight which creates huge efficiencies in the research process. It enables SMART decisions using real data and stories to shape and create fantastic experiences for customers and employees, building loyalty and engagement.

An amazing 73% of companies with above-average customer experiences, perform better financially than their competitors. Insight6 programmes are designed to support successful outcomes and create a great company culture.

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk