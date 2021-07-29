East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Published: 9:30 AM July 29, 2021

Entries for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award should demonstrate a commitment to the environment and climate change agenda - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now more than ever, it’s important to shine a light on businesses that are committed to being sustainable, responsible and ethical in how they operate and interact with customers, the wider community and the environment.

The Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 recognises how the tourism industry is rising to the challenge by coming up with innovative ways to become sustainable that demonstrates an ethical approach, is purpose driven, and fully responsible for its impact on the environment.

“Tourism is an important sector for the UK economy and recognising those organisations that are ethical, responsible, and sustainable shows how this sector plays an important role in improving the environment for future generations,” says Simon Baddeley, commercial director of Biffa, sponsor of this category.

The volume of customers who visit tourism businesses means that when they demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, it educates the wider population. Leading by example is so important in the fight against climate change.

Entrants should be able to show they are committed to the environment and climate change agenda and are fully responsible for their impact on the environment.

“The winner of this award will be able to show innovation and demonstrate a commitment to the future - a beacon in the challenges facing all businesses in fighting climate change,” says Simon, adding that entrants should provide examples of the challenges they’ve faced in meeting a sustainable future,

and the solutions they’ve embraced.

“Share the challenges you’ve had in moving towards a more sustainable business and what you have learnt,” he says. “Take us through your experiences and share your journey, explaining how changes made will benefit the wider community.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Biffa has been at the forefront of the UK’s waste industry for over a hundred years, with operations that span the entire waste management process including collection, refuse, recycling, treatment, disposal and energy generation.

Our purpose is to change the way people think about waste. We help people see the opportunities that exist when we manage our waste in the right way. We understand the vital role we have to play in helping the UK to address the climate emergency and deliver sustainable growth.

Our sustainability strategy is based on three pillars: building a circular economy, tackling climate change and caring for our people, supporting our communities.