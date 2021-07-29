East of England Tourism Awards 2021: B&B and Guest House of the Year

Published: 2:30 PM July 29, 2021

Guests who have had a memorable experience at a B&B or guest house are encouraged to nominate them for the B&B and Guest House of the Year category at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the B&B and Guest House of the Year award recognises businesses providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.

“It’s very important to recognise those B&Bs and guest houses that have gone above and beyond, as they continue to provide top-quality experiences for guests and should be celebrated for their achievements,” says Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director at Tiptree, which sponsors this award.

Providing a memorable experience is crucial to secure repeat business and recommendations, and Scott says every small detail is important to achieve that.

Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director at Tiptree - Credit: Tiptree

“The devil is in the detail, as they say. We are quite fastidious at Tiptree: we hand pick and hand sort our fruit, and do things in a very traditional way. Many may think that we are mad, but that detail and those traditions are important to us, as every detail matters to make the best product or experience possible.”

And it’s these values that Scott will be looking for in the winner of the B&B and Guest House of the Year category.

“Those remarkable establishments which offer quality throughout the whole experience; those which pay attention to detail even when nobody is looking,” he says. “At Tiptree, we value quality, integrity, independence and innovation, and I will be looking out for similar values.”

To guests who have experienced that quality, Scott urges you to submit a nomination.

“If you have received a truly outstanding experience, you should credit the establishment by recognising them through these awards. It gives the chance to spotlight their achievements.

“For businesses, it’s your time to shine and be recognised. If you are offering a remarkable experience, you should come forward!

“Reputation and word of mouth goes a very long way in this industry, so these recommendations are very valued. Winning this prestigious award will endorse the reputation of the B&B or guest house and hopefully open up new audiences for them.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

The Wilkin family have been farming at Tiptree, Essex, since 1757 and making quality preserves since 1885.

Tiptree grows a wide range of traditional English fruits and uses them to make conserves, condiments, and other treats in its nut-free factory by the farm.

Tiptree received its first Royal Warrant from George V in 1911, and remains Royal Warrant holders to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Every member of staff is part of an Employee Benefit Trust, giving each a keen interest in the future of the business.