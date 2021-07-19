East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Unsung Hero Award

Published: 9:30 AM July 19, 2021

The Unsung Hero Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 recognises an individual whose work for a tourism business deserves to be applauded for their commitment to the industry - Credit: Getty Images

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Unsung Hero Award recognises an individual working for a tourism business who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their commitment, passion and enthusiasm.

Our Unsung Hero exceeds expectations and is an inspiration to their colleagues, going beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference to their business and the local tourism economy.

Eligible individuals can work in any area of the business, do not need to be in a customer-facing job role and only one application is required per nominee, but must be nominated by a colleague or by a local awards competition judge.

“Unsung heroes form the backbone of our industry,” says co-judge Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Awaze UK. “They are the ones whose hard work often makes the difference between a great customer experience and an average one, but they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“Tourism businesses across the region are full of these people, so let’s recognise them for the difference they make!”

Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Awaze UK - Credit: Hoseasons

You may also want to watch:

Considering the tough year the sector has just experienced, Victoria says that celebrating the individuals making a positive contribution is absolutely crucial.

“The sector has taken a real beating in the face of the pandemic, so it is paramount that we recognise good news stories and celebrate those among us who have carried on regardless to ensure their customers, visitors or guests have the best possible East Anglian experience.

“It’s vitally important that we provide our teams with examples of the standards we expect – the standards that will keep tourists coming back to our region year after year and inspire new generations to follow in their footsteps.”

Unsung heroes are the people who galvanise their team to success in the face of adversity.

“Tourism firms are in the business of surprising and delighting their customers so that they have the best possible experience,” Victoria adds. “That means everyone on the team must pull together to do their bit and achieve common goals.

“Those who influence and inspire their colleagues simply by doing their job to the best of their ability are worth their weight in gold.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Hoseasons is one of the leading self-catering accommodation specialists, with more than 25,000 places to stay in coastal and countryside settings throughout Britain.

From lodges and parks to boats, cottages and apartments, the brand offers the widest available range of self-catering holidays in the UK.

Hoseasons accommodates more than 1.75 million holidaymakers and more than 100,000 pets every year and is part of Awaze – Europe’s leading managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business.