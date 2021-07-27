East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Small Hotel of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM July 27, 2021

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Small Hotel of the Year award will recognise a hotel providing a stay experience that’s personal and tailored to the needs of its customers.

“Small hotels up and down the country have to fight to be recognised, competing against big chains with huge budgets and man-power,” says Edward Doe, director of John Doe Carpets and Furniture, which sponsors this category.

“This prestigious award is recognition and appreciation for all the tireless hours and effort that small hotels and all their staff put in to stand out in such a competitive industry.”

So what is it that makes a stand-out small hotel?

“From the initial welcome from the front-house team and food cooked by the chefs, to the comfort of your room and the on-site experiences that are available, they’re all a vital cog in the customer experience,” explains Edward. “When I judge what makes a great hotel, I look at the experience as a whole.”

And for those who do stand out, the title of Small Hotel of the Year is up for grabs – and with it a way to reach out to even more potential customers.

“To be recognised as Small Hotel of the Year is such a fantastic opportunity and a brilliant achievement for anyone that wins – an achievement that will speak for itself in terms of marketing and attracting future guests,” says Edward, adding that small hotels that receive a nomination from a guest for this award should be particularly proud.

“After putting in such time and effort to create a memorable experience for your guests, I’m sure it’s a fantastic honour as a small hotel owner to receive such a prestigious nomination,” he says. “After all, to provide memorable experiences for your guests is what you strive for!

“The impact on the winner’s reputation could be immeasurable! Who wouldn’t want to stay at the Small Hotel of the Year? When potential guests are looking for somewhere to stay, this will definitely set you apart from the opposition.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

