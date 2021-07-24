East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Resilience and Innovation Award

Published: 2:30 PM July 24, 2021

The Resilience and Innovation Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 recognises businesses within the tourism industry that have proved their capacity to adapt and support their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Resilience and Innovation Award recognises businesses within the tourism industry that have demonstrated innovation, resilience and adaptation along with support for their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brands from across the tourism sector can apply to the category, including accommodation, retail, cultural services, hospitality, transport services, travel agencies and guided tours, and sporting, adventure and recreational activities.

“The pandemic has shown the ability of communities to come together to help the most vulnerable in society,” says co-judge Joanna Nicholls, partner at Howes Percival.

Joanna Nicholls, partner at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

“As tourism is one of the biggest sectors in the region, it’s important for businesses in the industry to be involved in this collective effort.”

The tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and businesses have had to take unprecedented steps to protect themselves and keep the sector afloat – and this award celebrates those pioneering individuals and businesses thinking outside of the box to make the best of an impossible situation.

“This is why it is imperative to recognise those businesses who have been able to innovate and come out the other side fighting,” Joanna says.

Judges are looking out for businesses that demonstrated innovation in serving clients, commitment to supporting employees and deft adaptation to the changing landscape as coronavirus guidelines and regulations were rolled out.

Some examples of ways that tourism businesses have demonstrated originality and adaptability include the creation of more outdoor spaces or changing the structure of their business to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

“Regional businesses have embraced the fact that holidays have been primarily UK based and have taken advantage of staycations and domestic travel, for example, while marketing methods have had to be reconsidered, with more being done digitally to capture audiences,” Joanna explains.

And since the tourism industry is more competitive now than ever before, the Resilience and Innovation Award can help businesses stand out from the crowd.

“Entering this award will help to champion the region and recognise those who have worked incredibly hard, despite ongoing challenges, to provide a brilliant experience for visitors,” Joanna adds.

“We would therefore encourage businesses to put themselves forward. By winning this award, a business can put themselves firmly on the list of coveted places to visit and things to see and do in the region.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Howes Percival is a leading commercial law firm offering a wide range of legal expertise – from corporate, employment, litigation and property to estate planning and family law.

Clients range from international corporations to family-owned businesses working across the full spectrum of the leisure and tourism sector.

The team at Howes Percival has a wealth of experience advising clients in the leisure and tourism industry.

In a sector that is greatly influenced by economic change, the team understands the business challenges you face and the need to respond quickly to opportunities in your industry.