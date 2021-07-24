East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Pub of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM July 24, 2021

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Pub of the Year award recognises the best public house in the East of England. Pubs that demonstrate a strong connection with local history, tradition and identity, while supporting communities with sustainable local produce are encouraged to enter.

“Pubs have been an integral part of British culture for hundreds of years, providing a social and economic function for local communities and are the social hub for many towns and villages,” says Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole, sponsor of the Pub of the Year award.

After a year in which the prospects for pubs in our region have faced unprecedented challenges, this award will champion those who picked up the gauntlet and overcame the obstacles of the pandemic to continue to provide superlative service to their customers.

Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole - Credit: Everard Cole

“The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic as pubs have been forced to close or operate under restrictions since March 2020,” says Gareth. “Pub businesses and owners have been innovative and resilient and deserve recognition for the invaluable service they provide to local communities.”

Judges will be on the look-out for pubs that customers remember long after their visit.

“Every pub is unique and we really want to look for those gems that offer great food, friendly and attentive staff, with a real point of difference and attention to detail,” says Gareth.

The Pub of the Year award is a great opportunity for pub businesses to raise their profile and be recognised for their hard work, passion, innovation and entrepreneurial flare.

“It is a wonderful recognition for their business and staff and will help drive revenue,” explains Gareth. “This is a fantastic opportunity to share good news to promote their pub.

“This award is recognition from the customer themselves and will positively enhance the pub’s reputation. Such a prestigious award will greatly raise the profile of the business, promote the region and encourage both locals and tourists alike to visit the premises.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Everard Cole is a commercial property consultancy specialising in the licensed, leisure and hotel sector, providing professional advice in all areas of commercial property.

The firm has a unique insight into the licensed leisure and development sector gained from many years in general practice working for leased and managed pub operators, the private market, hotels, restaurants, as well as a wide spectrum of leisure operators. Our expertise lies in property acquisition, disposal, valuation and professional work.

Everard Cole operates nationwide but has an expert knowledge and a detailed understanding of local markets throughout East Anglia.