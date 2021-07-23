East of England Tourism Awards 2021: New Tourism Business of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM July 23, 2021

The New Tourism Business of the Year category at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to a range of businesses, from sporting, adventure and recreational activities to hospitality - Credit: Getty Images

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the New Tourism Business of the Year category recognises high-performing new tourism businesses, demonstrating excellent understanding of their market, exceeding the expectations of their customers and with clear plans for future development.

Co-judge Chris Scargill, tourism partner at Larking Gowen, says it’s essential to recognise new tourism businesses that have managed to weather the storm of the pandemic.

“It is important now more than ever to recognise the hard work and commitment of tourism businesses,” he says. “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the sector and new tourism businesses have a vital contribution to make to the economy of the East Anglian region.

Chris Scargill, tourism partner at Larking Gowen - Credit: Larking Gowen

“The tourism, leisure and hospitality sector is worth a huge amount to our region. It is important for the sector to have businesses like these to pave the way ahead and help to revive the visitor economy.”

For the business itself, it’s also a great way to raise their profile and boost morale.

“It’s been a really tough year due to the pandemic and entering these awards recognises the hard work and achievements of you and your employees during this difficult time,” says Chris. “What a great boost to morale and motivation if you win!

“Winning this award can also increase the visibility of your business in the marketplace and increase credibility of your brand and products.”

Chris adds that he’s looking for a business that demonstrates a real commitment to the growth of the visitor economy through proven examples of encouraging visitors from outside the region.

The category is open to tourism businesses that have been trading for up to two years, and can include accommodation, hospitality, transport, guided tours, cultural services, attractions, travel agencies, tour operators, destination management companies, sporting, adventure and recreational activities, retail, businesses providing supporting services to visitors, such as visitor information providers and left luggage services.

“Because of the broad range of businesses involved in this category, judging is going to be tough,” says Chris. “However, this also provides great diversity of ideas which we can all learn from.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

