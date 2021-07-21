East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Large Hotel of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM July 21, 2021

The Large Hotel of the Year Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 recognises standards of excellence from hotels providing memorable guest experiences - Credit: Getty Images

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Large Hotel of the Year Award recognises full-service hotels providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.

After what has been a difficult year for hoteliers, positive affirmation for our region’s best hotels in recognition of their hard work and essential service is so important, says co-judge Chris Barrett, partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants.

“Following the very difficult year the hotel industry has experienced, we should all be providing acclaim where acclaim is due,” says Chris. “We want to celebrate success and positive experiences.

“We work closely with a number of independent hotels throughout the East Anglia region and, as a result, we understand the challenges and opportunities they face in these economically uncertain times,”

Chris explains. “There are some terrific success stories locally and we hope to highlight these and inspire others in their future development.”

Chris Barrett, partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants - Credit: Ensors

Outstanding entries for this year’s Large Hotel of the Year Award will demonstrate financial success, creative strategic thinking, innovative development and – most importantly – a great team of staff that is loyal, hardworking and dedicated.

“All these factors contribute to the visitor experience and, as we all know, if one area is below par, that tends to overshadow the rest – despite how excellent they may be,” Chris adds.

“To be recognised as the East of England’s Large Hotel of the Year is an accolade you cannot buy. It is awarded by independent judges and, as such, truly recognises greatness.”

By participating in the awards, there is the potential for entrants to make a fantastic positive contribution to the local economy.

“By supporting the wider visitor economy, the winner will help to secure the future for the whole tourism sector. And, as a major industry in the East of England, this will support the national economy as a whole,” concludes Chris.

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

Experienced in working with leisure and tourism businesses of all sizes, Ensors Chartered Accountants takes a proactive approach to drive business transformation.

As well as preparing end-of-year accounts and audit, the firm also provides services including tax planning, maximising capital allowances for fixtures and refurbishment, sourcing refinancing and preparing forecasts, fraud reviews and bookkeeping support.

Working from regional offices, the Ensors Chartered Accountants team understands challenges from a local, national and global perspective, including the financial pressures that can arise because of the seasonal nature of many business models.