East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Customer Excellence Award

Published: 9:30 AM July 20, 2021

The Customer Excellence Award at the East of England Tourism Awards celebrates immaculate customer interaction and experience - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Customer Excellence Award highlights organisations that prioritise their customers at the heart of their operation.

This includes every part of the customer service chain – from each individual employee’s interaction with customers to overall strategies for outstanding customer experiences.

The award will acknowledge successful brands in the tourism sector that can show how first-class customer service has positively impacted their business, while looking ahead to projected improvements that are in early stages of implementation.

“Customer excellence drives profitable growth,” says co-judge Richard Turvill, managing director of Swiss Camplings, sponsor of the award. “By putting your customer at the centre of everything the company does, you’ll ensure that you’re delivering the product or service that they need.

“The benefit of recommending and recognising true customer excellence is twofold,” Richard explains. “Firstly, if it is appreciated it is likely to encourage organisations to make it a priority, which enhances the overall standards throughout the industry. Secondly, it encourages others to visit the destination, which helps to fund the industry and local economy.”

Richard Turvill, managing director of Swiss Camplings - Credit: Swiss Camplings

The hospitality industry in particular is dependent upon customer feedback, and this year’s award will applaud those businesses that have gone above and beyond during the challenges of the pandemic.

“Particularly this year, with Covid, we are looking for customer-centric innovations,” Richard says. And he argues that being in the running for the Customer Excellence Award is an accolade that can be game-changing for local businesses.

“This is a prestigious award, which is recognised throughout the industry as a benchmark of excellence. Business awards can be an overlooked tool in your marketing toolbox.

“Just being shortlisted can increase your profile and the application process for entering a business award can often force you to look at your business.

“Happy customers lead to growth and sustainability, building a better reputation for both sales and employee satisfaction.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Swiss Camplings offers full linen hire and commercial laundry services to the hospitality, health care and industrial sectors; providing bed linen, towels, restaurant table linen, kitchen goods, chef wear and industrial and food trade garments. Supplementary services such as dust mats, rollers, towels and dry cleaning can also be supplied.

Through a combination of investment in the latest energy-efficient technology, using the best available solvents and chemicals, and employing skilled employees, Swiss Camplings presents a more sustainable and resilient operation which embodies its philosophy that: “It’s the service that makes the difference”.