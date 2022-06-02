Local skills helps East of England remain attractive to foreign investors

Agri-food was one of three key sectors for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) last year - Credit: Denise Bradley

The East of England has matched its pre-pandemic levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) with the region hosting 40 projects during 2021.

Research published by EY in its 2022 UK Attractiveness Survey reveals that this was the same amount of foreign investment projects in 2019, but slightly down on the 54 projects in 2020.

The region has remained attractive to investors from overseas due to its "local business networks", combined with its "local skills and infrastructure", as well as "access to regional grants".

Alison Kay, managing partner for client service at EY UK & Ireland, said that projects generated from FDI are important for regions as they "typically generate more jobs and higher levels of investment".

The key sectors for attracting FDI last year were agri-food; life sciences and social works; and transport manufacturers and supplies - which each had seven projects.

Stuart Wilkinson, office managing partner at EY in the East of England, said that the region has "proved resilient from an FDI perspective over the course of the pandemic".

He added: "While 2021 didn’t reach the heights of 2020, FDI in the region has held at pre-pandemic levels and is still historically high.

"Some of the decline from last year may be down to a decline in digital projects and additional, one-off logistics activity taking place last year as companies responded to the impact of the pandemic.

“The region has a diverse mix of sectors driving growth and has had some success in attracting high value projects: manufacturing in the region has held steady, pharmaceuticals projects are up and headquarters projects have seen impressive growth in recent years. High value projects mean more jobs and more investment in the region.

“One thing which is consistently very clear from investors is that the strength of local business networks matters when they’re choosing where to site their projects within a country.

"Local skills and infrastructure, support from regional development bodies and access to regional grants are also part of the mix too, reinforcing the importance of devolving power and fostering local ecosystems. Building a unique sense of place from in its economy will help the East of England build its attractiveness to investors.”