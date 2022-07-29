East of England has highest business confidence of all UK regions

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking regional director Dene Jones said region's high business confidence is "testament to the resilience of our firms here in the East" - Credit: SWNS

Business confidence in the East of England is higher than any other UK region, a report from Lloyds Bank found.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking's Business Barometer questions 1,200 firms each month to gauge how companies view their economic outlook.

It found that in July businesses in the East of England was one of only four - out of 11 - regions to report a higher confidence level than the month before and the highest overall level.

Dene Jones, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Leading the way in business confidence among all UK regions and nations is no mean feat, and it is testament to the resilience of our firms here in the East.

"From speaking to businesses, we know many are prioritising building relationships with their customers and suppliers, as they strengthen their business prospects for the coming months.

“Despite the surge in confidence, we know there will be further challenges ahead.

"Firms will need to continue to keep a watchful eye over cashflow, and staying alert and agile will help many navigate future headwinds and come out stronger on the other side.”

Despite businesses in the East of England reporting a higher confidence level in July, when taking into account all UK regions, the overall rating fell.

Across the whole nation, confidence within the manufacturing sector declined the most, with firms citing moderating trading prospects and a notable drop in economic optimism, along with issues with inflation and supply bottlenecks.

There were also small falls in confidence in construction, retail and services.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist for Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Business confidence declined this month, suggesting that economic headwinds are becoming more forceful.

"Despite this, firms’ assessment of their own trading prospects showed some resilience in the face of a challenging environment.

"Meanwhile, price pressures have shown no clear signs of a downward trend and there appears little sign yet that wage pressures are abating.”