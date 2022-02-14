East of England firms see accelerated growth during January

East of England manufacturing and service sectors saw growth in January - Credit: Archant

Firms within the manufacturing and service sectors have enjoyed accelerated growth during January the NatWest East of England PMI Business Activity Index found.

The Index found that the month-on-month change in the combined output of the East of England's manufacturing and service sectors rose to 53.1 in January, up from 51.6 in December.

Although there was a strong uplift in business activity, it was slower than the UK average.

The improved outlook in January was due to new contract wins and the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

The degree of optimism improved to a three-month high, although expectations in the East of England were weaker than the UK average.

The Index also found that staffing levels in the East of England rose at a quicker pace compared to the UK as a whole, with private sector employment continuing to rise in January and headcounts increasing for the 12th month in succession in the region.

Inflation impacted businesses during January with firms registering another steep monthly rise in operating expenses. This is the joint-second-steepest rise in the Index's history, only surpassed by last November. Higher prices for fuel, energy, wages, shipping, metals and other raw material costs were mentioned.

Along with higher expenses, business in the East of England increased their prices in January. The rate of the increase quickened from December's previous peak to a fresh series high.

John Maude, NatWest Midlands & East Regional managing director, said: "The start of 2022 yielded a positive result for the East of England economy with the PMI survey showing a solid expansion in business activity.

"The relaxation of pandemic restrictions and greater certainty amongst clients supported a quicker rise in sales. Business confidence towards future activity, meanwhile, reached a three-month high on the hopes that looser restrictions will continue to support output growth in the months ahead, while firms in anticipation of greater demand sought to boost their headcount numbers.

"There were, however, ongoing signs of material shortages holding back activity. In turn, firms reported facing higher prices for a vast range of inputs including metals, fuel, energy and transportation. Both input and output price inflation accelerated with the latter rising to a new series high in January.

"Fortunately, favourable demand conditions allowed companies to pass on higher expenses, though firms will hope supply bottlenecks and cost pressures ease."