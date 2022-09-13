News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Post offices among Co-op services in Norfolk to close for Queen's funeral

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:27 AM September 13, 2022
Branches of the East of England Co-op will be shut on the day of the Queen's funeral. 

East of England Co-op stores across Norfolk will close on the day of the Queen's funeral. 

As a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II, all its retail operations will be closing on Monday, September 19.

This will include all food stores, post offices, forecourts, funeral services, Perfitts and travel services, with branches across Essex and Suffolk shut too.

Andy Rigby, head of retail at the East of England Co-op, said: “Next Monday will undoubtedly be a sad and poignant moment in our history. 

"As a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and to allow all our colleagues who wish to follow the State Funeral to do so, we have decided to close all our retail operations." 

The only exceptions will be the alarm receiving centre, funerals already arranged and out-of-hours funeral services. 

A minute's silence is also being held at 8pm on Sunday, September 18 and will be observed in all Co-op food stores open at this time. 

Other large retailers shutting on September 19 include Primark, John Lewis and Aldi.

The Queen
Norfolk

