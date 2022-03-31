44% of East Anglia small businesses confused by 'carbon jargon'

Small changes such as switching off equipment can help businesses reduce their carbon emissions according to British Business Bank - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Owners of smaller businesses in the East of England are being put off reducing their carbon emissions because they find the advice and language too confusing, a new report has found.

A study commissioned by the British Business Bank revealed that almost half (44pc) of key decision makers at small firms believe the terminology and information around emissions reduction is overcomplex.

More than half (58pc) said they would find more information and advice about taking action to measure and reduce their business' carbon emissions helpful, while 42pc want advice on measuring their carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, just under half (48pc) do not know which information sources on reducing their carbon emissions to trust.

Steve Conibear, UK network director, South and East of England at British Business Bank, said: “Smaller businesses are far too often put off by the overcomplex ‘carbon jargon’ that comes with reducing emissions."

He added that small businesses can make "simple, incremental changes, such as switching off equipment when not in use" in their transition to achieving net zero.

Mr Conibear said: “This will become an increasingly important businesses requirement. Given that many consumers now consider sustainability when they make a purchase, by becoming greener, smaller businesses can enhance their competitive edge and expand their customer base."

The importance of small business owners in reducing their carbon emissions to help the UK reach its net zero target was highlighted by the British Business Bank's Smaller Businesses and the Transition to Net Zero Report.

It found that smaller businesses account for half of all total emission from UK UK businesses, but 33pc of those based in the East of England believe that a reduction in their carbon emissions would not make a significant different to the environment.

Dr Muhammad Mazhar, senior lecturer in sustainability at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Smaller businesses are key to our economy and have significant carbon emissions impact. They can act as agents for change to meet the UK government’s net zero targets.”

Key phrases the study highlighted as not being fully understood by business owners include 'greenhouse gas emissions', which 98pc said they do not understand, 'science based targets to reduce carbon emission', 81pc, 'net zero', 74pc, 'zero carbon', 70pc, 'carbon neutral', 65pc.