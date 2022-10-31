Local business confidence on the rise despite economic challenges

Dene Jones said that local firms should keep 'a close eye on cashflow' - Credit: SWNS

Business confidence in the east of England is on the rise, according to research from Lloyds Bank.

Each month the bank tracks optimism that firms in the region have in the economy and found that in October companies reported a higher confidence in their own prospects month-on-month.

Lloyds found the east of England businesses identified the top target areas for growth in the next six months as diversifying into new markets, evolving their offering and investing in their teams.

Dene Jones, regional director for the east of England at Lloyds Bank, said that the rise in confidence "comes slightly against the run of play".

He added: “Whatever the industry, maintaining positivity and resilience as we enter winter will require businesses to keep a close eye on cashflow so they’re in the best position possible to capitalise on any growth opportunities that come their way.

"We’ll remain closely by the side of companies across the east to ensure they have the support they need to survive and thrive.”

Overall, across the UK business confidence fell marginally in October compared to the month before.

Lloyds Bank research found that optimism in the manufacturing sector fell for the fifth month in a row, while confidence in the retail and services sectors fell to their lowest levels since early 2021.

Meanwhile, construction saw a rise in confidence, although it remains weaker than the first half of the year.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank, said: “While business confidence has marginally fallen this month, along with a drop in forward looking economic optimism, it is encouraging to see businesses still looking to increase their headcounts.

"However, cost pressures remain evident as businesses raise prices to protect their margins and wage pressure continue to be impactful. Given the recent turbulence in financial markets, it will be interesting to see how this will affect business confidence.”