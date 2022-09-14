Region's business activity falls in August NatWest report finds

The region's businesses saw a sharp fall in activity last month as cautious customer spending and weak client demand led to fewer sales.

It was the third consecutive month that saw a drop in activity, the NatWest East of England PMI Business Activity Index found.

According to the report - which monitors month-on-month changes in the combined output of the region's manufacturing and service sectors - new orders placed at firms, along with a inflow of new business, dived during August.

It also found that fears of a recession and lower sales in the coming 12 months negatively affected confidence.

Business optimism across the region was weaker than that seen across the UK as a whole, the index found.

August did, however, see an increase in employment, but the rate of job creation eased with the month seeing the second softest recruitment growth in nine months.

John Maude, from NatWest midlands and east regional board, said: "Latest PMI data revealed a further contraction in business activity across the East of England during August, as recessionary fears and inflationary pressures restrained customer demand.

"Moreover, a drop in new orders resulted in a lack of pressure on operating capacity, as backlogs fell at the quickest pace in 26 months, while growth in employment moderated during August.

"We did notice input price inflation ease, as the pace of increase softened to a 15-month low. However, upward pressure on prices and, as a result, output charges, remains stubbornly high, threatening demand as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

"A slowdown in the market is becoming more apparent.

"Concerns are also rising of the downturn gaining momentum as confidence levels across surveyed business remain subdued in the context of historical data."

Businesses were given a small boost in September when the government announced a six month cap on energy bills similar to the £2,500 cap being given to consumers.

Details of how energy package will work for businesses, along with any other help that will be given, are expected to be revealed in the mini budget that is due to be held by the end of this month.