Botanical garden reducing opening hours

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:41 AM September 28, 2021   
The region is set to see some mild October temperatures . Picture: James Bass

A beautiful autumn morning at Fairhaven Woodland and water gardens. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2015

An east Norfolk botanical garden is reducing its opening hours due to a staff shortage.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham has announced its decision to close on Thursdays and Fridays.

The staff shortage that has prompted Fairhaven to close for these days was an issue for the attraction over the summer, and has been made worse now that students are back at school.

Fairhaven chose Thursdays and Fridays to close due as they are its quietest days, with the hope to limit disruption for visitors..

The woodland and botanical garden will remain open Saturday to Wednesday with its regular hours.

It is taking the opportunity made by the closures to improve the site, replacing boardwalks around the woodland and water garden.

Visitors will still have to pre-book garden entry and follow the one-way routes in place. They are operating with a reduced capacity, and have outside seating only.

