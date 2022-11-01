Offshore wind investment could 'fall off a cliff' if challenges not addressed

Martin Dronfield, chairman at EEEGR and commercial director at Opergy, speaking at Wind Week 2022 - Credit: Julian Claxton / CHPV

Investment into the region's fast-growing offshore wind industry could fall off a cliff after 2030 if challenges are not addressed, leaders in the sector have warned.

During Wind Week 2022, a week-long gathering of the East Anglian offshore wind industry, it was highlighted that there was a need to confront challenges of the seabed, grid connections and other factors to ensure the sector's continued success.

Martin Dronfield, executive chair of the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) said that the industry needs "collaboration, integration and ongoing communication" to remain successful.

He added: "We have a strong track record to date, so let’s keep that up and ensure the East of England retains its dominance in the UK energy supply.”

The event, held at OrbisEnergy offices in Lowestoft, was organised by EEERG and included talks from leaders across the region's offshore wind sector.

Wind Week 2022 included panel talks from leaders in the offshore wind industry - Credit: Julian Claxton / CHPV

During one of the panel talks, Rachel Bunn from East Coast College and director of EEEGR, said that there was a need to nurture local young talent so that the region has the skills needed to support the growing industry.

She said: “The industry needs to help education drive the transition piece and aspirational piece.

"We know where the skills gaps are, so we need to educate people about them.

"We also need to demonstrate how many opportunities for work experience, internships and apprenticeships we have across all sectors.”

Along with talks from industry leaders, it also provided updates from some of the main players in the region including ScottishPower Renewables, Vattenfall, Equinor, RWE, SSE and Orsted.

Michael Somerville from East Anglia Hub at ScottishPower Renewables, provided an update on the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm being construction off the Suffolk coast.

He said: “We have a team of 200-plus people working on East Anglia Three and have invested £390m to date towards delivering this important green infrastructure project.

"We’ll be completing the detailed design next year, the onshore grid connection will be completed and offshore fabrication will commence in 2024, with foundations installed the following year.

"Turbine installation and commercial operations will then commence in 2026, bringing more clean, green electricity on to the Grid.”