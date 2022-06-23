Investment in region's small firms nearly doubles to £1.4bn during 2021

The East of England's technology sector received nearly £1bn of investment in 2021 - Credit: Upside

Small businesses in the East of England received £1.4bn in investment in 2021, which is nearly double the total invested in the region in 2020.

The money came from the government's British Business Bank, which was set-up to provide funding to help businesses to grow.

Overall, the East had the third greatest amount of investment of all areas of the UK last year, with just London and the South East gaining more at £11.9bn and £1.6bn respectively.

In total, £18.1bn was invested by the British Business Bank in smaller businesses across the country during 2021, the highest yearly amount on record.

In the East, the technology sector predominately benefited from the funding with technology companies gaining the biggest share of the investment at nearly £1bn.

Across the UK, the technology sector also gained the majority of the investment.

This sector typically sees the biggest amount of funding, the British Business Bank said.

It also highlighted professional services as receiving a significant amount of investment during 2021.

The British Business Bank stated that, countrywide, the largest increases in investment last year went to sectors that suffered the most in 2020, including retail, leisure and the entertainment industries.

Steve Conibear, UK network director, South and East of England at the British Business Bank, said that smaller businesses in the East "are showing incredible signs of growth with the value of equity investments almost doubling to £1.4bn".

He added: "We’ve seen almost £1bn invested in technology and IP-based businesses in the East of England.

"The British Business Bank will continue to support the region’s smaller businesses by improving access and options to secure external finance.”

After a record amount of investment in 2021, this year has also started strongly with £7.6bn of investment reaching smaller businesses between January and March.

In the East of England, £282m was invested in small businesses during the first three months of 2022.

The British Business Bank was a programme set-up by the government to improve access to funding for small businesses to enable their growth.