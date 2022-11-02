Meet the local car firms thriving in a challenging sector

The UK motor industry is facing one of its most challenging periods, but the region's car firms appear to be defying the gloomy national outlook. DERIN CLARK reports

It is a turbulent time for the UK car industry - Brexit and Covid have hit supply chains, the cost of living crisis has reduced disposable incomes, and the move towards electric vehicles will soon make petrol cars obsolete.

Overall, it is a bleak outlook, with research from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Trades (SMMT) finding that car production decreased by 6pc in September - with 63,125 rolling off factory lines - compared to the previous year.

In this region, however, the picture looks very different.

Lotus has seen sales rise year-on-year - Credit: Lotus

Norfolk sportscar manufacturer Lotus has seen its production increase year-on-year, with sales rising by 24pc in 2021.

Part of its success has been driven by the popularity of its latest model, the Emira.

A spokesman said: "The number of Emira sports cars for which we have taken confirmed orders in the last 12 months is greater than the number of Lotus cars sold in the previous six years.

"Although we will not say how many orders we have, the number of confirmed orders runs into the thousands."

Despite thriving, the heritage brand has had the same issues with sourcing parts as many other car manufacturers.

"Global supply chain issues which are well known across the automotive industry, have meant our ramp-up to full production capacity at Hethel has not been as fast as we would have liked," the spokesman added.

"First deliveries of the Emira for UK customers were made last month with production and order fulfilment ramping up as we move into November, December and through 2023."





Second-hand car price surge

Covid lockdowns saw a reduction in car manufacturing around the world, meaning demand for second-hand cars has soared.

Simon Grylls, from Thurlow Nunn, which has dealerships across Norfolk and Suffolk, said that this "has resulted in a shortage of used vehicles across the UK".

Simon Grylls, regional director and head of sales, at Thurlow Nunn - Credit: Thurlow Nunn

"Our group has seen a reduction in used car sales year-on-year as a result of the supply issues, however recent demand has been strong with October sales on par with last year," he added.

"The shortage has resulted in an unprecedented increase in trade and retail prices.

"This has reduced overall depreciation for the typical car owner and many of our customers have benefited from a greatly enhanced trade-in value.

"We, like many dealers, are desperate to buy quality cars from the public."

Sam Elwin, from Norwich repair and refinishing garage, the BodyCentre, has also noticed a surge in second-hand car prices due to drivers not wanting to join long waiting-lists for new ones.

He said: "We’ve had multiple customers come to us with new vehicles they’ve finally received after months, maybe even years of waiting, for our car protection packages, and when talking to them they have advised us that they’ve had offers for their cars up to tens of thousands over the retail prices as people are not willing to join the queue.

"As a result of this we’ve noticed a huge rise in the value of second hand cars, with some people making money on their vehicles which they’ve owned for at least a couple of years, something that’s previously been unheard of in the second hand market.

Sam Elwin, general manager at The Bodycentre - Credit: The Bodycentre

"This has had a negative impact on the prices and availability of fleet vehicles which resulted in us searching high and low for enough lease vehicles to cover our demand.

"We managed to achieve this but the costs were so high we now have to charge a small fee for the hire of these vehicles."

As the cost of living crisis hits disposable incomes, Mr Elwin was worried that this would affect his business, but his garage has never been busier.

"We assumed that people would be less interested in getting custom work completed on their vehicle and paying for accident repair work if it wasn't covered under insurance," said Mr Elwin.

"However, it's almost the opposite, we have never been so busy with our accident repair and vehicle customisation work, booking up until January next year, and our detailing work now booking up until February 2023.

"A majority of this work is not through insurance, meaning the customers are paying for this work privately.

"There are a fair amount of higher end vehicles, even super cars, passing through our workshop, but there are still a large amount of every day vehicles passing through also.

"This indicates that’s despite the current economic crisis, people are still able to pay for this work."





The electric revolution

A motoring revolution is currently underway as drivers shift from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles.

Mr Grylls said that this has helped drive up the sale of new cars.

"Our group has seen robust demand for new vehicles compared with last year, and our current order books are unseasonably strong," he said.

"New low emission vehicle sales have almost doubled this year, with more than one in four of our new car orders being for an electric vehicle.

"We expect this to be around one in three next year.

"We expect to see a gradual improvement in new vehicle supply over the short to medium term which will reduce lead times for our customers."

Mr Elwin has also noticed a rise in electric vehicles being brought into his repair shop.

The garage owner said: "We are certainly noticing a shift in the number of electric cars that are arriving on site, which we are sure is down to the advancements in electric vehicles in the past five years but even more so now due to the huge rise in fuel prices.

The Bodycentre provides accident repairs and refinishing services - Credit: The Bodycentre

"The feedback we have from our electric car customers is so positive that we feel the growth of electric car ownership will be exponential in the coming years."

To keep up with moving trends, Lotus has been focusing on manufacturing electric sportscars.

A spokesman for the company said: "Lotus has been at the forefront of research and development of electric vehicles for many years so we are in a very good position as the market moves from cars with internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Lotus has been investing in electric vehicle research and development - Credit: Lotus

"We have already announced that all future new mainstream vehicles from Lotus will be fully electric.

"The Lotus Eletre follows the Lotus Evija then we will unveil three more electric vehicle cars in the next four years."

Mr Elwin highlights that to survive in a challenging environment, the car industry needs to be quick to adapt.

"The automotive industry has been the most unpredictable its ever been in recent years, so to ensure survival, you need to be adapting constantly, which requires a large amount of investment and time." he said.