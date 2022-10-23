Region's wind workforce to treble in size

The number of people in the region working in the wind energy industry is expected to treble by the end of the decade, as East Anglia vies to become the capital of the sector.

Experts forecast that the workforce will reach 7,600 by 2030, an almost three-fold rise from its current level of 2,400.

Norfolk and Suffolk have been identified as key growth regions for the renewable industry, with the North Sea earmarked for a number of significant offshore wind farms.

Vattenfall is set to build the world's largest wind farm 50km off the Norfolk coast, with construction on the first stage of the project - Norfolk Boreas - to start next year.

Meanwhile, Scottish Power is planning to build its own large wind farm, East Anglia Three, off the Suffolk coast.

In total, a further 10 offshore projects and one onshore development are in the pipeline to be developed before 2030.

If all go ahead, the region's renewable wind sector will generate enough energy to power 11 million homes.

The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR), which represents the region's renewable industry, and East Wind will be hosting Wind Week 2022 starting on Monday, October 25.

This will provide a series of events aimed at highlighting opportunities in the industries to businesses, local communities and young people considering a career in the sector.

“We have a huge amount to celebrate within our region’s wind energy sector," said Martin Dronfield, from the EEEGR.

"This includes onshore wind turbines such as the Green Britain Centre Wind Turbine in Swaffham, Europe’s only turbine with a public viewing platform, to Scroby Sands, which is one of the UK’s first commercial scale offshore wind farms.

“We saw East Anglia One successfully built during the Covid pandemic, and the sheer scale of new projects will stimulate more than £15bn of new investment and create another 5,000 jobs in our region.

“Wind is rapidly becoming the backbone of our energy system, alongside solar and nuclear in our region helping to deliver our net zero ambitions, with developers also investing in innovative technologies in energy storage, heat and hydrogen production.

“Evidence clearly demonstrates the benefits of wind both in renewable electricity generation and working towards the UK's carbon neutral goals. For offshore wind in particular, regenerating coastal towns such as Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth offers great opportunities for local businesses to grow, and to create significant new jobs in the area.”