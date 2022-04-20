Tourism sector on track for summer recovery but challenges remain

Tourism in the East of England is starting to recover from the pandemic - Credit: Getty Images

Tourism was one of the hardest hit sectors in the East of England during the pandemic, but now that Covid restrictions have been removed there is optimism that the industry is starting to recover.

Last weekend's Easter bank holiday saw many people returning to the region and Peter Waters, chief executive of the tourism website Visit East of England, said that "Easter was good for the sector".

He added: "There were concerns about people going abroad, about the cost of living and issues with fuel but none of that came to fruition. Airport experiences weren’t good and there was lots of traffic on the roads. And the weather was great, so it was the best Easter businesses could have asked for.

"Easter is a barometer for the rest of the year, if it goes badly businesses are playing catch up, so the sector will be confident going forward.

"Accommodation bookings were good for Easter, and hospitality and attractions did well."

Antony Howell, managing director at Broom Boats, also saw the signs of recovery over the Easter period, saying that the firm's fleet hire bookings for 2022 following the pre-Covid trend.

The Brundall-based boatyard offers a number of boat hire options, including week-long holidays and day trips on the Norfolk Broads.

Mr Howell said: "Broom Boats Hire Fleet bookings, alongside our partners Hoseasons, have consistently been strong since the end of last season and moving into the spring period.

"Booking patterns are returning to pre-Covid times. We are now seeing an upward trend with customers rushing to ensure they secure a holiday away on the Norfolk Broads as the warmer weather arrives."

But the industry still faces a number of challenges, including having to compete against foreign holiday destinations as restrictions on international travel continue to ease.

For the East of England it means that it will have to adapt to new holidaying habits.

Mr Waters said: "Our research suggests that people might take shorter breaks this year but, depending on their household budgets, might take more trips.

"Again, our research suggests that pre-bookings are in good shape and there’s an optimism that 2022 might get towards our current high tide mark of 2019.

"We don’t rely on inbound tourism like the big cities and we know that people are wanting great outdoor opportunities in countryside and on the coast, which we have an abundance of. That puts us in a strong position to capitalise. If circumstances play out well for us 2022 could be as good as 2019."

Figures published by the East of England, show that before the pandemic tourism to the region was worth more than £10bn a year to the economy and Mr Waters said that it would "hopefully" be worth the same amount this year.

The sector also employs around 150,000 people and the tourism website said that before the pandemic the region attracted more than 140m day trippers a year and close to 10m overnight visitors.

During the height of Covid restrictions tourism in East Anglia suffered as attractions had to close and people couldn't travel.

A report released by the Discover England showed that during 2019/20 visitor numbers to East of England fell by 40pc, but this is the smallest drop in visitors for any region across the nation, with the West Midlands seeing the next smallest drop of 50pc.

The same report showed that during 2018/19 the East of England grew its visitor numbers by 6pc, indicating that prior to the pandemic the region's tourism sector had been successfully growing.

As long as the weather is good this summer the industry has a lot of reasons to be optimistic that visitor numbers will be back up this year, with another long bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Jubilee in June and pre-bookings for the summer already strong.

While the industry is on its way to recovery, a shortage of workers may impact how well the industry performs.

"The biggest issue at the moment, and possibly for the foreseeable future, is a workforce shortage," Mr Walters said.

"We’ve got to convince people that there are good careers to be enjoyed in the sector and we need to develop the year-round visitor economy to overcome the misconception the tourism work is seasonal, low-skilled and low-paid."