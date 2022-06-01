Retailers expecting a rise in visitors as weather dampens bank holiday plans

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, is expecting footfall to remain high at the Norwich shopping centre - Credit: Chantry Place

Expected cool temperatures over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend will likely see a rise in people visiting shopping centres across the East of England, a retail analyst predicts.

Springboard, which monitors and analyses retail footfall, expects retailers to see an uplift in visitors of up to 8pc over the four days, as people avoid costal areas because of poor weather.

Last week saw a 12.8pc year-on-year rise in visits to shops in East Anglia, according to Springboard, however it was still 14.6pc down on numbers in the same week in 2019.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said that after a "modest rise in footfall" the previous week, they are "anticipating a boost" generated by the bank holiday combined with the school half term break.

She added: "This is likely to be supported by weather that is forecast to be sunny on Thursday and Friday but not hugely hot, followed by cooler weather with occasional rain over the weekend, making visits to coastal towns and leisure venues on these days less appealing for many and increasing the appeal of retail destinations."

East of England retailers are also encouraging shoppers to visit over the bank holiday weekend by hosting events.

Chantry Place in Norwich city centre is holding a range of free events to try and increase visitor numbers, including a Walkie Corgi Trail and a Royal Guard on sentry duty outside the centre.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We wanted to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign and have lots of fun at the centre, and visually the centre looks incredible and celebratory.

"People are having their photos taken on the throne and lots of families are finding the escaped animated corgis on our free Walkie Corgi Trail.

"There is a real sense of community here and the school children who have decorated our bunting are also bringing their family and friends to see it – and it looks so colourful.

"With our Royal Guards arriving from Thursday and being on Chantry Square until Sunday, we expect footfall to remain high as it has been already all week.”