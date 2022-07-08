Local shoppers defy national trends as they flock to region's high streets

The region's retail bosses have reported a rise in the number of shoppers to their stores, bucking the national trend which shows visits falling.

National data from the British Retail Consortium (BCR) indicates that the number of visits to the UK's high streets has fallen by 13.9pc since 2019 - the last year before the pandemic.

Locally, however, retail centres reported strong growth in visitor figures.

Norwich's Royal Arcade - home to a range of shops including an artisan chocolate store and interior designer - said footfall for the week starting June 27 was 15.6pc (6,000) up on the previous week.

Although unable to provide comparison figures for 2019, Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - which manages the Arcade - said it had seen a "continual increase in footfall numbers" this year.

He added: "The combination of new shops opening, the presence of Arcadia - our Break GoGoDiscover T.rex - good weather and events like the Lord Mayor’s Procession and the Norwich Lanes Fayre are proving to make Norwich city centre a real destination for shoppers and people looking for entertainment and good hospitality.

"We are looking forward to footfall continuing its upward journey throughout the summer as more new shops open in the Arcade and more events are held in the city centre.

"Norwich has a unique mix of independents and national retailers operating side-by-side in a beautiful city which is also a great attraction for tourists as well.”

Bury St Edmunds has also experienced a strong increase in retail visits over the last few months.

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell Picture: CAROL ANN CORDELL - Credit: Archant

Mark Cordell, chief executive officer at Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District, which represents retailers in the town, said that footfall during April and May was above 2019 levels.

Mr Cordell added: "Our varied offer including history, culture, entertainment, mix of independent and national businesses and being the 'Foodie Town of Suffolk' are all contributory factors to our continuing success."