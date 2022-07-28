Call for government to help keep lorry drivers safe from robberies

CP Transport is calling on the government to help ensure lorry drivers are protected - Credit: CP Transport

East Anglia's haulage bosses are calling on the government to help protect lorry drivers, claiming they are being beaten up or robbed for their cargo or fuel.

The sector said that they are seeing a rise in drivers being attacked and want more space places to park, especially overnight when they are at most risk of being targeted.

Adam Searle, managing director of Ipswich-based CP Transport, said: “This is a scenario that our drivers face daily, due to too many overnight parking facilities having poor security or as a result of having to park in laybys up and down the country.

Adam Searle, managing director of CP Transport - Credit: CP Transport

"Good facilities are full, and there is no way of knowing that until the driver arrives, making planning a journey impossible."

Mr Searle added: "Now more than ever, the UK economy relies on the logistics sector to keep Britain moving.

"Our industry desperately needs to attract new recruits.

"How can we persuade the younger generation, females and those considering returning to a driving career of the benefits when drivers potentially face physical attack or the possibility of breaking the law by having to drive longer than their mandated hours, simply because 'there's no room at the inn' for late lorry park arrivals?

"Driving over their hours may result in a later start the following morning, jeopardising the next day's delivery time and affecting customer service.

"Companies are paying thousands of pounds annually for 'safe' parking at motorway parking, only for drivers to arrive on-site to find they're being charged £30-40 to park in the corner backing onto open fields, with no barriers, staff security or working CCTV, making them easy targets for thieves."

Goldstar Transport, which has locations across East Anglia, said that they have already had 38 attacks on their drivers this year.

Steve Jones, general manager at Goldstar Transport, said: “In 2021, we experienced 79 attempted break-ins of our trucks at night as our drivers are parked up and already this year, we’re at 38.

"These figures confirm this is a real issue affecting the whole sector.

"Despite the government being in disarray, we need to sit down with them and develop a plan to improve standards for existing HGV parking and rest facilities, as well as obtain a commitment for new secure driver dedicated areas.”