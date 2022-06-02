East of England businesses urged to claim for R&D tax relief

East of England businesses urged to see if they can claim for R&D tax credits - Credit: PA

Businesses in the East of England are being urged to see if they can claim for R&D tax relief as new research shows the region has one of the lowest submission rates in England.

Research from Catax, a company that helps businesses claim tax relief, found that firms in the East made 13.5 claims for R&D tax credits per 1,000 businesses in the last year.

This compares to the UK average of 14.4 claims per 1,000 firms.

R&D incentives are tax relief given to companies that work on innovative projects in science and technology.

The only region to make fewer claims was the the South West with 11.5 submissions per 1,000 businesses.

Mark Tighe, CEO of Catax, said: “These figures could be a sign that many East of England businesses, especially SMEs, may also be carrying out R&D work without claiming for the valuable tax reliefs they are entitled to.

“Millions of companies have faced financial difficulties during the pandemic, and this is money that can create a virtuous circle of growth for both businesses and local economies.”