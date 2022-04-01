Two thirds of firms expect to raise prices due to inflation pressures
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Business leaders in Norfolk and Suffolk are calling on the government to provide more support as firms face the worst inflation pressures in more than 30 years.
Both the Norfolk and Suffolk Chambers of Commerce have highlighted that businesses in the region are seeing a squeeze on cash flow.
At the same time, the British Chamber of Commerce has published a survey which found that the number of companies reporting a rise in sales and investment has stagnated.
The same report revealed that almost two thirds of the 5.600 firms questioned said that they expect to increase their prices in the next three months.
Chris Sargisson, CEO of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said that the survey indicates the "new challenges now faced by businesses and the wider economy".
He added: “Consider that these challenges come against a backdrop of an early and fragile recovery from the hardships of lockdown trading, which for many businesses has depleted reserves, created debt. Our business community now face’s new uncertainty and a significant further squeezing of cash flow.
“Our compelling message to government is to urgently provide support, both financially via expansion of the energy bills rebate scheme and to rethink and postpone the damaging National Insurance increase and to enable greater business understanding with access to programmes such as building effective local supply chains, better productivity and the upskilling and retention of vital personnel.”
Most Read
- 1 Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys
- 2 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
- 3 Council invested £15,000 in Amazon-inspired company just before collapse
- 4 Did you spot our Queen's Lynn April Fool spoof?
- 5 The 20ft fish which could make a Norfolk comeback
- 6 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
- 7 Former Norwich City player and manager battling dementia
- 8 Lifeguard observation tower washed into sea by high tides
- 9 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in March
- 10 Drink driver sentenced over 100mph police chase in city
Meanwhile, a survey carried out by the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce found that rising prices was the number one concern for businesses in the county.
Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Virtually every single respondent to the survey suggested rising prices - whether that be labour costs, energy costs or raw material costs, are their number one concern and the number one priority they hope that the government will take action against."
Mr Simon also highlighted that corporation taxation has "leapt up" in importance among the business community.
He added: "There is a real worry that businesses are being squeezed not just by price rises but by government actions and that's most clearly shown in these figures by the decline in cash flow.
"Cash flow of businesses is being squeezed particularly for manufacturers but increasingly for service companies as well."